Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo and Nigerian Burna Boy respectively. (PHOTO / Courtesy).

PORTO-NOVO – The Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo dedicated her Grammy to the Nigerian singer Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu who fought against her to win the music prize.

They clashed in the World Music category of the US music awards on Sunday January 26 in the evening.

But Kidjo won, for the fourth time, leaving Burna Boy still waiting to win his first.

Kidjo said that Burna Boy is changing Africa.

“Four years ago on this scene, I told you that the new generation of artists from Africa will take you by storm,” she said.

“And the time has come. It’s for Burna Boy, ”she added.

Kidjo added that “Burna Boy is one of those young artists from Africa who are changing the way our continent is viewed and the way African music has been the foundation of every music.”

Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. It gained importance in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the first single from his first studio album L.I.F.E.

Angélique Kidjo, is a singer-songwriter, actress and activist from Benin who stands out for her various musical influences and her creative music videos. In 2007, Time magazine called her “Africa’s first diva”.

