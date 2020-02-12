Singapore’s largest bank, DBS Group Holdings, asked 300 employees to leave their headquarters in the financial district on February 12 and work as a precautionary measure from home after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Singapore has reported 50 cases of coronavirus, one of the highest outside of China, and there is growing evidence of local transmission. The government tried to calm the nerves after raising the virus alert last week, causing panic buying of essentials like rice and toilet paper.

“DBS today confirms that an employee has been infected with the novel corona virus,” said a statement. According to DBS, an employee was tested on February 11 and the bank was informed of the confirmation of the corona virus on Wednesday morning.

A health care officer (L) checks passengers arriving from China at Changi International Airport in Singapore on January 22, 2020. (Roslan Rahman / AFP via Getty Images)

As of noon, the bank asked all employees on the floor where the infected person worked at their headquarters in the Marina Bay Financial Center (MBFC) to vacate the premises.

The bank employs more than 5,000 people at MBFC, where it occupies 18 floors in a tower. Bank employees told Reuters that other floors were not affected.

“We are also currently conducting detailed contact tracking with all employees and other parties that the infected employee may have come into contact with,” said DBS.

This week, long lines were queuing up at some offices in Singapore’s financial district as employers began measuring worker temperatures. Building manager warnings of cases in some downtown offices have been rife on social media.

Building managers conduct temperature surveys outside a building in the financial district of Singapore on February 10, 2020. (Roslan Rahan / AFP via Getty Images)

Some companies, including DBS, cancel briefings on physical results and instead hold them through webcasts and conference calls. The government also warned people not to shake hands in greeting.

The outbreak revived memories of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which killed more than 30 people in Singapore in 2003 and nearly 800 people worldwide.

DBS has activated business continuity plans where employees work from home or from separate locations. The employees also receive a care package with face masks, a thermometer, a hand disinfectant and vitamin C.

From Singapore newsroom