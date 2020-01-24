advertisement

SINGAPORE – Schools in Singapore urged parents to declare overseas vacation plans after authorities examined travelers at air, land and sea checkpoints Friday to combat the spread of a deadly flu virus that has revived memories of the SARS pandemic in 2003.

The Southeast Asian travel center confirmed the first case of coronavirus strain on Thursday, a tourist from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the center of the outbreak, and said another had tested positive beforehand.

However, the current outbreak does not look as deadly as SARS, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his annual Lunar New Year message. The pandemic killed 33 people in Singapore, one of the worst hit outside China.

“We are well prepared because we have been prepared for such a situation since we dealt with SARS,” Lee added.

In China, the death toll from the new coronavirus reached 25 on Friday, with more than 800 people infected.

Staff at Singapore National University Hospital were spreading their masks on their faces and getting the temperature of oncoming visitors when Reuters visited early Friday.

Next to a sign advising a three-hour wait, parents in the busy waiting room cradle toddlers wrapped in blankets.

Another Reuters witness on a packed bus saw citizens speeding away from another passenger who sneered loudly.

“Those who remember the SARS period knew how scary it was again, the people in the elevators covered their noses and the passengers on the train sat away from me,” Facebook user Joyce Koh said.

“I was in white uniform (so) they thought I was a nurse, but actually I was a beauty consultant.”

This time, the first reported sufferer in Singapore was a 66-year-old man staying with his family at the splendid Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa of Shangri-La, on a beach bar filled with tourist attractions.

Hotel staff who had cleaned the room and attended guests were “isolated,” a Shangri-La official Josef Dolp told ChannelNewsAsia.

The Singapore budget airline sketch canceled its daily direct flight to Wuhan, but one Facebook user, Alan Koh, was among those advocating broader precautionary measures, such as temporarily banning entry for all. the Chinese visitors to the continent.

Chinese nationals were nearly one fifth of the 18.5 million visitors to Singapore in 2018, by far the largest group, the latest official data show.

Schools in Singapore have sent parents e-mails to parents asking where their children will travel for the holidays during the long Lunar New Year weekend.

“Schools have created travel statements for all students and staff,” the education ministry said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Clarence Fernandez)

