Sinfonia Viva – the professional orchestra of the East Midlands – has completed its largest sensory music tour in the region as part of a three-year creative project supported by funding of £ 119,265 Child in Need.

Sinfonia Viva musicians have worked individually with students with special educational needs in special schools in Derby, Retford and Leicester, as well as with children with limited living conditions at the Rainbows Hospice in Loughborough.

Short sessions involved games and musical interactions to encourage communication, emotional well-being and playing with different sounds.

The schools involved were Ivy House, St Andrew’s, St Martin’s, St Clare’s and St Giles’s in Derby as well as the Royal School For The Deaf Derby; St Giles School in Retford and Birkett House and West Gate Schools in Leicester.

Marianne Barraclough, education manager at Sinfonia Viva, said: “This is the biggest sensory music tour we have ever undertaken – working 1-2-1 with young people who have a wide range of difficulties learning.

“The experience was incredibly rewarding for everyone involved and the comments particularly highlighted how the kids had fun and how the interaction helped them gain confidence and communicate in a way they hadn’t been able before.

“It proves that the power of music is truly remarkable – liberating self-expression and enabling children to achieve far beyond their expectations and the expectations that others so often have for them.”

The next sensory music tour will take place in the fall of 2020 and several other activities are planned with SEND schools in the region to give even more young people the opportunity to create and play music.

