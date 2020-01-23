advertisement

Environmental activist Simon Bacon wants to know “what Derby city council is trying to hide” after receiving dozens of blackened pages after requesting a copy of the Sinfin waste treatment plant’s latest contract

He is now preparing to bring the matter to the Office of the Information Commissioner (ICO) after the board dismissed his appeal against the canceled pages, called redactions.

Mr. Bacon made a similar access to information request (FOI) in 2015 for a previous contract and also received a redacted copy. He took it to appeal to ICO and, after two years of quarrels, finally received a blank copy of the contract.

He thinks that the board should have heeded the previous ICO decision and gave him a clean copy instead of hiding the “heart of the contract”.

Sinfin’s incineration plant during its construction

He has now produced a video which he says shows “how far the board will go to keep the public from knowing the facts about their controversial project”.

Bacon said: “I requested a copy of the new contracts related to the Sinfin incineration plant and received the heavily redacted copy.

“This is in contradiction to the ICO’s decision the last time because you obviously expect the JTF team of the board to use the previous legal decisions when considering this request for the new contract.”

Mr. Bacon’s appeal to the board was dismissed and he said he had no choice but to appeal to the ICO.

He said: “As a local resident and waste activist, it is vital for openness and transparency that the public has access to the waste contract.

“Derby City Council has been instructed by the Information Commissioner to provide me with the old waste contract and, in my opinion, this contract is no different.

“The drafting level of this new contract is much higher than the previous contract, which raises concerns as to what the councils (Derby City and Derbyshire County) plan to move forward.

Councilors, residents and extinction rebellion called for closure of Sinfin waste facility

(Image: Derbyshire live)

“I am very disappointed that the council rejects my appeal, I have no other choice but to appeal to the ICO concerning this new waste contract, because the ICO has previously ruled in my favor on a similar contract and the public has a right to know how their taxes are spent. “

Rejecting Mr. Bacon’s appeal, the municipal council declared that the drafting had been carried out “in accordance with statutory principles and it is denied that there was an attempt to hide information”.

The council’s statement continued: “The previous contract and the new contract are by nature entirely separate and different from each other.

“We consider that the two requests are completely separate and different in context.”

A Derby city council spokesperson said, “The council takes its freedom of information responsibilities very seriously and we process each request in accordance with relevant legislation and guidelines.”

Controversy has surrounded the Sinfin waste treatment plant since it was first suggested at the turn of the century.

The Sinfin plant was to divert 190,000 tonnes of waste per year from expensive landfills by heat treating the waste to produce a gas which is then burned to produce enough electricity to power 14,000 homes.

Chronology

Chronology of the controversial Sinfin waste treatment center

Beginning of 2001 Brightstar signs a short-term contract to treat up to 50,000 tonnes of waste from Derby, Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash. 2003 Plans suspended following withdrawal of funding by Brightstar’s Australian parent company, Energy Developments Limited. July 2004 Derby City Council and Derbyshire County Council have concluded a joint £ 65 million offer in Government Private Financing Initiative (PFI) credits to build two waste treatment centers (including Sinfin Lane ) March 2009 Start of public consultation on the waste management program and residents express their objections. July 2009 Activists from Sinfin and Spondon Against Incineration (SSAIN) and Friends of the Earth are protesting against plans to build a major waste-to-energy plant in Derby. October 2009 Derby City Council received letters of objection and a petition from 1,880 people against two incinerators. December 2009 Building permit refused by Derby city council due to health and traffic problems. November 2010 Planning Inspector Dismisses Resource Recovery Solutions (RRS) Appeal Regarding Sinfin Site July 2011 The High Court quashed the planning inspector’s decision to refuse the Sinfin site and RRS’s appeal was considered. September 2012 Site authorized to plan after the second survey February 2013 Friends of the Earth Dorothy Skrytek and Sinfin and Spondon Against Incineration (SSAIN) are launching a huge campaign to stop the site. October 2013 Start of site construction July 2017 The opening of the Sinfin site is delayed but the first batch of waste is moved to the site August 2017 Smells of “manure” from the Sinfin factory at the start of the test September 2018 The workers’ group of the Derby city council calls on the conservatives to invoke a legal clause and to terminate the controversial contract for the Sinfin waste treatment plant. September 18, 2018 Public meeting held to discuss a controversial site to allow residents to express their opinions. September 20, 2018 Cabinet discusses “behind closed doors” proposals April 2019 Boards Warn Banks To Submit Plant Plan July 2019 Waste management companies have been advised that there may be a new tender process for the Derbyshire waste management contract August 2019 The main contractor has been removed and the waste plant ceases to operate, but boards say they are still determined to open the site in the future September 2019 Start of cleaning and sanitation work on the site of over 3,500 tonnes of stored waste

In 2004 Derby City Council and Derbyshire County Council entered into a joint offer of £ 65 million in Government Private Financing Initiative (PFI) credits to build two waste treatment centers (including Sinfin Lane).

Public consultation on the program began in 2009 and the next four years have involved legal action, petitions against development and the creation of action groups.

In 2013, an appeal against a building permit failed and work began on the Sinfin Lane site.

But in 2017 the plant did not open and two years later, after numerous complaints from residents regarding flies and odors, the contract was terminated with Resource Recovery Solutions Derbyshire (RRS), but the boards are still determined to what it ultimately opens.

Renewi, part of RRS, has now obtained a two-year temporary contract to continue disposing of city and county waste.

.

