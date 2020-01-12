advertisement

Ladies’ Night is just around the corner at Dancing with the Stars. First, however, a public announcement: After the pirouette fighter Michael Carruth tore a calf muscle during the rehearsals, he sees the men’s group performance.

So no feet full of anger from Carruth. The expression Nicky Byrne casts when Jennifer Zamparelli refuses to laugh at one of his jokes (she giggles at Nicky – or may question the meaning of existence) comes closest to the hectic intensity.

advertisement

But the ladies anyway. In the first place is Glenda Gilson. She is a former presenter of Xposé and, unique among the glittering beacons of hope this year, has exposed her nerves. Is it mean to push them first?

She also has a challenging Cha Cha Cha with Robert Rowinski on Dua Lipas Don’t Start Now. Rowinski trusts her and believes that with her “really long arms” she is the perfect partner.

Gilson is visibly confident when the music appears. It does not help their concentration that Rowinski is disguised as a security guard with suggestive rhinestone epaulettes. But her steely grin is reflected in a strong swirl. And it draws an impressive – and surprising! – Backflip. This is particularly brave, since if there is a surplus there is a good chance that she will be nailed to Nicky Byrnes Quiff.

Glenda Gilson and Robert Rowinski. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Grainne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Lottie Ryan and Pasquale La Rocca. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

“It was definitely better than I expected,” said judge Brian Redmond. Meanwhile, in her debriefing with Byrne, Gilson reveals that she and Rowinski had considered taking over the “Glen-Ro” portmanteau based on the dark rural soap from the 1980s. It didn’t get stuck – but Gilson could be around longer than she expected. She gets 17 out of 30 points.

In 2018, Miss Universe participant Gráinne Gallanagh with pro partner Kai Widdrington is next to the floor. Accompanied by the triple threat of Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Jessie J’s Bang Bang, she delivers a tango. But can the sister blow bubbles?

“If this were” Walking with the Stars, “I would be fine,” she says after stomping. “I love all the steps you have taken,” said Judge Loraine Barry, who praised the execution of the “skater walk”. Gallanagh’s reward is a score of 18. As a bonus, 41-year-old band singer Byrne spoils us with a paparazzi picture of the Donegal model with spray-on-tan.RTÉ, you’re funny.

The mandatory pop star box for veterans is ticked by B * witched’s Sinead O’Carroll. She pulls an American smooth with Ryan McShane to Steve Lawrence’s Bewitched.

“Maybe it’s a bit early to say, but I think it’s a star in the making,” says Loraine Barry OCarroll’s “little shrug”. “It was really beautiful,” she adds. O’Carroll roars home at 21. We have an early favorite.

Since Love Island will soon be launching on another channel, former snog city home leader Yewande Biala comes with the new pro stomper Stephen Vincent at the right time. You have put together a salsa for solo dances by Martin Jensen. Speaking of exertion: Biala injured her ribs during the rehearsals.

“I’m out of breath, but just so happy,” says Yewande, which I will shout out – possibly out of the window when strangers pass by – when I’ve finished this review.

“They brought all these Love Island summer salsa with them,” says judge Julian Benson, who compares them to a “Bond Girl” and praises the elevators (I was once at RTÉ and the elevators were definitely the most impressive in this place).

“We’ll have noticed that you end up grinning in pain,” added Nicky Byrne. It refers to Biala’s dance rather than Westlife’s last tour. She scores with 16.

Yewande Biala and Stephen Vincent. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Nationwide presenter Mary Kennedy and pro dancer John Nolan. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

The evening ends with a double strike from RTÉ. First, Mary Kennedy does a Foxtrot with Mary Black’s No Frontiers. Her “timeless elegance” is kindly accepted by Julian Benson, who is dressed like a time-traveling matador from Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Dune. Brian Redmond says she’s flat from start to finish (or did he comment on Jennifer Zamparelli’s hair?). She scores with 13.

And the curtain is finally opened by 2FM DJ Lottie Ryan. In Nicole Scherzinger’s Whole Lotta Shakin ‘Goin’ On, she explains why. She is accompanied by Pasquale La Rocca, who went straight to Bray after winning Dancing with the Stars Belgium.

“It was a start that went beyond anything I saw. Lottie, you little legend,” says Brian Redmond. Her score of 20 sees her second place in the night.

Michael Carruth may not have been too devastated to miss the boys’ group performance. It is set to music by the Village People and In The Navy and, as the title says, everyone is a bit at sea.

The sinking feeling will continue next week when the excretions begin. Who is for the hops and who is for the chop? If you can control yourself, everything will be revealed in seven days.

advertisement