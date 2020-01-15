advertisement

P. V. Sindhu stormed their Japanese win Aya Ohori for their tenth consecutive win to enter the second round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 here on Wednesday.

The Indian lost the opening game 14:21, but showed a tough result to win the second with 21:15 and seal the win with 21:11.

Meanwhile, defending champion Saina Nehwal went into shock after being relegated against Japanese Sayaka Takahashi in the opening round.

Saina lost 19-21, 13-21, 5-21 to Takahashi in a grueling 50-minute competition. The bronze medalist of the London Olympic Games had reached the quarter-finals last week.

For the men, they were curtains for the World Cup bronze medalists B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma. World number 12 Srikanth went in a one-hour and three-minute match against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito from 21st-18th, 21st-21st, 14th-21st

This was Srikanth’s second consecutive loss in the opening round of the season. He had previously dropped out of the first round of the Malaysia Masters. Praneeth, who like Srikanth was also eliminated in the opening round of the Malaysia Masters, lost to the eighth placed Chinese Shi Yu Qi 21-16, 18-21, 10-21. Sourabh lost 21-17, 15-21, 10-21 against the Chinese Lu Guang Zu.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy lost in direct games against the South Korean combination of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21, 14-21.

