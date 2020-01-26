advertisement

Three Indian badminton stars showed Hyderabad Hunters’ first win in the Premier Badminton League on Sunday. Sourabh Verma, P.V. Sindhu and N. Sikki Reddy – together with Vladimir Ivanov in mixed doubles – won their respective games against Awadhe Warriors. The 2-1 result kept the teams in the same positions – Warriors sixth, Hunters seventh – in the points table.

All eyes were on world number 6. Sindhu and her team came to the square in front of a large crowd at the Babu Banarasi Das Badminton Academy for Republic Day and waved an Indian flag. Surely she defeated Tanvi Lad in direct games; With her sharp game, she wore down her opponent appropriately when the hunters gained an unassailable lead of four points.

PBL season 5 when it happened: Awadhe Warriors 1-2 Hyderabad Hunters

In the Trump match, which took place before the women’s singles, double specialist N. Sikki Reddy prevailed with Ivanov and prevailed against Shin Baek Cheol and Christinna Pederson with 15: 12, 15: 14. The hunter duo took some time to pick up speed in both games. It was little things in which they took the initiative at decisive moments. Cheol and Pederson led 4-0 at one point in the second game and seemed to be riding on the crest of the wave, but couldn’t stand it.

The fight between Sourabh Verma and Subhankar Dey was fought closer – the two were familiar opponents who knew each other well. In the end, Verma’s stated strategy of “messing everything up” prevailed because the determined Subhankar couldn’t get everything that was thrown at him. Subhankar was also powerful with his punches, and for most of the time it seemed that there was nothing to choose between the two.

Sourabh was enterprising and solid on the net and repeatedly played the drop shot from the background and decided not to use his smash. Despite Subhankar’s efforts – he fell to the ground a few times to recover – Sourabh prevailed in the three games 14-15, 15-12, 15-10.

Shubhankar later commented on his victory and said to Sportstar: I was just trying to mess everything up. At some point my strokes were taken comfortably by him. So I thought “let me mix it up” and I’m glad it worked.

Warriors fixed the deficit in the other trump game, the men’s individual fight between Wong Wing Ki Vincent and Daren Liew. It was a consolation victory; Vincent pushed his opponent aside in direct games 15-14, 15-9.

In the last game, Warriors’ doubles, Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Chol, Vladimir Ivanov and Ben Lane defeated 15: 12 and 15: 8.

The results

Awadhe Warriors lost 2-1 to Hyderabad Hunters

Shubhankar Dey lost to Sourabh Verma 15-14, 12-15, 10-15

Christinna Pederson and Shin Baek Cheol lost to Vladimir Ivanov and N. Sikki Reddy 12-15, 14-15

Tanvi Lad lost to P.V. Sindhu 8-15, 8-15

Wong Wing Ki Vincent defeated Daren Liew by 15-14, 15-9

Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol against Vladimir Ivanov and Ben Lane 15-12, 15-8

