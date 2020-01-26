advertisement

Jordan Sinnott’s current and former teams paid tribute to the footballer after his death.

Mr. Sinnott was fatally injured Saturday morning after suffering a skull fracture in Retford.

He was rushed to the hospital and put on a survival machine, but he eventually died from his injuries.

The 25-year-old man died surrounded by family and friends on Saturday afternoon.

An investigation into the murder was opened by the police.

His current club, Matlock Town FC, wrote the following on his Twitter page: “You were not just a footballer, you were our friend and brother.

“You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat trick in your last game for the club.

“Rest easy Jordan, we love you, you miss and we will never forget you.”

The club also posted an official statement on its website that “We are sorry to announce that Jordan Sinnott passed away just before 7:00 pm tonight.

“His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we extend our sincere condolences to them during this very sad time.

“We know from police that following a serious assault in downtown Retford last night, Jordan was found unconscious with an alleged skull fracture.”

“He was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries and put on a survival machine.

“The news that his condition was very serious and that he was on a survival machine was received when the players arrived for the match at Mickleover and after discussion with the players, the league and Mickleover, it was agreed that the match should be postponed to a later date. “

Alfreton Town FC wrote: “Our hearts are broken. We love you Sinbad. Rest in peace.”

He added: “We will remember Jordan together.”

Huddersfield Town FC said: “Everyone at #htafc is shocked to learn that former player Jordan Sinnott died today.

“Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family, friends and everyone at his old and current clubs.

“A graduate of @htafcacademy and a proud Terrier, we will always remember him.”

.

