advertisement

This brick house in Balwyn costs a lot of money, but buyers are expected to tear it down.

The 600-square-foot, two-bedroom property at 51 Monash Ave in Balwyn is priced at $ 2 to $ 2.2 million thanks to its coveted zoning.

According to Tim Penhalluriack, director of Noel Jones Balwyn, the award was based on his excellent position in the Balwyn High School zone.

advertisement

RELATED: The move to North Melbourne Gasworks brings oddity to the market

Original condition Box Hill House rises $ 150K after reserve

The most requested suburbs: Melbourne dominates the list

“A premium of around $ 3,300 per square meter can be expected in the Balwyn High Zone,” said Penhalluriack.

“In Balwyn North, just outside the school zone, you’re likely to pay around $ 2500 per square meter.”

Sellers are expected to benefit from the deceased property, which is available for sale for the first time since the owner changed hands for $ 54,000 in 1981.

Mr. Penhalluriack said that land bankers, contractors, and families wishing to enter the zone would compete for the property on February 22. He said that almost all potential buyers would make plans to demolish the existing house.

Other family houses in the school zone have recently been successful. A single-family home at 56 Birdwood Street sold more than $ 260,000 above the reserve for $ 2,962,000 in December.

A family that wanted to send their children to Balwyn High won the keys against five other bidders, including other families.

Real Estate Institute of Victoria data shows that properties in the Balwyn High School area have an average price of $ 1.92 million, which is $ 322,000 more than the average of homes 1km from enrollment.

READ MORE: Balwyn seller who hasn’t sold in the last year gets $ 300,000 more

Modern pad stands out in Balwyn

Balwyn North 1970s house with hidden hallway a masterpiece with suburb character

advertisement