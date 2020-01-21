advertisement

High-speed hunt in Queensland ends with a suspicious vehicle

On January 21, a man was arrested after leading the police on a high-speed chase through Mackay, Queensland, which resulted in the car tipping over and hitting a fence. Queensland police received reports of a man slumping in a maroon off-road vehicle on Maguire Street in Andergrove. Images released by the police show an investigator on the vehicle. He breaks the driver’s side window if he doesn’t get an answer. The car then drives off and the police chase it. A tire evacuation device was successfully used, but the driver continued to drive through the area at excessive speed. The chase ended when the SUV hit a truck and overturned, the police said. The driver was detained and taken to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment, local media reported. Photo credit: Queensland Police via Storyful

