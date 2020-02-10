advertisement

The largest owner of a mall in the United States has reached an agreement to buy its smaller competitor for $ 3.6 billion.

Simon Property Group Inc. announced today that it will acquire 80% of the Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership, which is owned by Taubman Centers Inc. (The Taubman family remains a 20% partner of TRG.) Under the agreement, Simon will purchase Taubman’s stock for $ 52.50 per share, or a premium of 51% above Taubman’s closing price on Friday.

“The combination will enhance TRG’s ability to invest in innovative retail environments that deliver exciting shopping and entertainment experiences for consumers, rich retail opportunities, and significant new employment prospects for local communities,” said David, chairman and CEO of Simon Property Simon said in a statement.

Robert Taubman, President and CEO of Taubman, added: “I am proud of what the talented people of this company have achieved and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Simon on this joint venture. David and I have built an excellent personal relationship over the past few years, and Simon shares our primary commitment to serving retailers, buyers, and the communities in which we operate. “

While Taubman owns, manages or rents 26 shopping centers in the United States and Asia, Simon Property has more than 200 shopping centers and outlets with around 3,000 brands in the United States.

Last week Simon Property and Brookfield Property Partners shopping center owner submitted a stalking horse bid to buy Forever 21, the bracket for teenage malls that filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Together, Simon and Brookfield are Forever 21’s largest landlords, and the two companies and brand management company Authentic Brands Group offered $ 81.1 million to save the once-$ 4 billion fast fashion empire.

Simon had previously hinted at the opportunity to invest in more retailers to save them from doing business. In the company’s second quarter earnings release in August, Simon said, “We will only invest in companies that we believe have brands and have the volume that is worth it. We are surely as good as private equity people when it comes to retail investments. “

