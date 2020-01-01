advertisement

Star Trek actor Simon Pegg, who plays Montgomery Scotty, recently said he knew nothing about a fourth Star Trek film.

In an interview with Gold Derby, Pegg is asked if he can provide details about Star Trek 4.

Pegg replies, “No, I don’t know anything about it. I think Noah Hawley was hired to write something for Star Trek, which is very exciting because he is a brilliant writer and always creates interesting things.”

He continues: “Whether we are involved or not, I don’t know. I don’t think so.”

Pegg then adds, “I don’t think Noah’s thing will be Star Trek 4. As usual, I’m talking out of my ass, which gets me in trouble all the time.

He then explains that he believes Tarantino’s Star Trek film is still in the mix.

“As far as I know, Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek idea is still mixed. That’s because of QT, what he wants to do next. There are various possible spin-offs. We will see. I am always happy to return to this universe. “

Pegg then adds: “I think it will be bittersweet for us to do another one after Anton’s loss because we were a big family. And it will be sad. We will miss him more than usual because he will be noticed by his absence. But we will see. “

Report: Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley write and direct a new Star Trek film

Noah Hawley is scheduled to work on Star Trek 4 by the November deadline. This report indicated that the previous Star Trek cast would reassess her roles, including Pegg, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, and Zoe Saldana.

However, given Pegg’s comments, this report could be doubtful. Although he notices that he “talks my ass out”.

Quentin Tarantino: “I think I’m distracting from Star Trek”

Regarding Tarantino’s Star Trek film, the filmmaker announced in December that he was looking at other projects and turning away from Star Trek.

In fact, Tarantino stated that he hadn’t even had an “official conversation with these guys”.

The Star Trek film series, similar to Star Wars, both by J.J. Abrams seems pretty confused.

The latest Star Trek film, Star Trek: Beyond, brought in only $ 343 million worldwide.

During the negotiations for a fourth film, Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth are said to have ended the contract negotiations after a dispute over their payment.

However, Hemsworth later announced that he had left the project because “he did not feel that we had a reason to revisit the franchise.”

He added, “I didn’t want to be overwhelmed by what I would bring to the table.”

What do you think of Simon Pegg’s recent comments? What do you think this means for the future of the Star Trek franchise?

