Simon Cowell very clearly expressed his thoughts on rival talents England has an incredible talent auditions this week.

Simon found Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams for the filming of the 2020 series in London on Saturday.

And when hope came on stage, Simon would have shared his problems with The Voice UK and The Masked Singer.

With ITV recently announcing a five-year mega-contract to keep Britain’s Got Talent on the air, Simon reportedly said (via The Sun): “When I see shows like The Masked Singer or The Voice, where people turn their backs to a singer – whom I find so disrespectful – if we’re not careful, people like you won’t have these shows to get a shot.

“This is why I am very grateful to ITV for giving us the five-year agreement they have reached.

“Where else are you going to?” If the future is like this, you might as well give up. There is talent in all countries. You introduce people and give them an opportunity. “

He added, “It reminds us of why we do these shows, to meet people like you. Otherwise, it will just be a former soap star disguised as a monster, and I can’t think of anything more depressing. “

Britain’s Got Talent will return to television with its fourteenth series in the spring.

Auditions are currently filming at the London Palladium before moving to Manchester next month.

In a video shared on social networks this weekend, the hosts Ant and Dec revealed that a golden buzzer had already been distributed on the first day.

“The first day of the auditions here at BGT 2020. And we already had our first golden buzzer on the first day, the first session. And that’s good,” they said.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Got Talent 2020 applications are currently open if you wish to play for the judges.

The deadline for online applications is February 9, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. GMT.

