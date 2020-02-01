advertisement

The NBA released the list of players chosen by the league’s head coaches as a reserve for the game on February 16 in Chicago, including six All-Stars.

Sixers’ guard Ben Simmons has earned his second all-star nod, but the game will get many new faces.

Together with Simmons, Kyle Lowry of NBA champion Toronto Raptors returns to the game. This also applies to Jimmy Butler from Miami, Khris Middleton from Milwaukee, Damian Lillard from Portland, Nikola Jokic from Denver, Russell Westbrook from Houston and – for the first time since 2016 – Chris Paul from Oklahoma City.

The other reserves are all selected for the first time: Bam Adebayo from Miami, Jayson Tatum from Boston, Domantas Sabonis from Indiana, Brandon Ingram from New Orleans and the duo Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert from Utah.

These six – along with starters Pascal Siakam, Luka Doncic and Trae Young, whose seats were announced last week – mean that nine All-Stars will be participating in the game for the first time.

That is the highest number of all-stars that appeared for the first time in a decade.

Simmons will join teammate Joel Embiid in the All Star game. Embiid was announced as a starter last week.

Among the notable omissions in the reserve list: Phoenix Devin Booker, Detroit Derrick Rose and Andre Drummond, Washington’s Bradley Beal and Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon. Beal is sixth in the NBA and Booker eighth, while Drummond leads the league in rebounds per game.

Paul is an All Star selection for the 10th time and Westbrook has received an All Star nod for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons.

Captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will select their teams on February 6th.

