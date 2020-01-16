advertisement

The Simi Valley boys’ soccer team has knocked on the door before.

After a few CIF semi-finals in the 1980s, the program eventually reached the 1986 and 1990 CIF finals, but lost both times. A quarter-final six years ago and also last season.

The pioneers are currently 14-0 on a 38-2 record that goes back to last season. They rank 1st in the latest CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll and have only scored 10 goals so far.

In 2020 they are running at full speed and trying to open the door. A subtle knock is simply not enough.

“It’s championship or bankruptcy,” said coach Ryan Woods.

Lalo Martinez of Moorpark, left, is trying to get past Simi Valley’s Dylan Studer on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Moorpark High School. (Photo by Michael Owen Baker, contributing photographer)

Simi Valley’s Jake Means scores at Moorpark goalkeeper CJ Walker in the opening minute on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Moorpark High School. (Photo by Michael Owen Baker, contributing photographer)

Simi Valley played 23: 1 against Alta Loma in the quarter-finals of Division 3 last year before falling 1-0. The 1986 team that took second place were undefeated until the final. But Woods believes this is the year.

“When we left the field after this quarter-final loss, we knew we were bringing back a very talented team,” said Woods.

A talented team, but with a little help too.

The pioneers added striker Jake Means, left-back Evan Bailey, Royal High Transfer Talon Myers (midfield) and freshman goalkeeper Alex Schechter. Means comes from the US Soccer Development Academy, which doesn’t allow athletes in the program to attend high school – it’s one way or another.

This system was developed for young soccer players who are serious about training and dream of playing for the US national soccer team one day. On the way there, the athletes compete against each other and face recruitment at college.

The influence of the funds is undeniable. He has 24 goals and nine assists in 14 games this season.

“He is ready for college,” said Woods about Means, who is committed to UC Irvine. “The academy can move children out. Now he can enjoy playing with friends and have fun. ”

Means is the state’s top scorer, according to MaxPreps.com, who doesn’t have all the statistics for every program in California, but is a good measure of how dominant he is.

“He is an outstanding striker,” said Woods. “Electrically fast and a spectacular finisher.”

With senior Tony Reyes has 11 goals. Senior Marc Hawkins leads the team with 10 assists.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, Simi Valley’s focus is on winning the program’s very first CIF title. Woods knows that the division 2 field is very good, especially the team leaders.

“Channel Islands and Arlington are clubs that we believe we will see deep in the playoffs,” said Woods.

The pioneers received rival Royal High Friday at 6:45 p.m.

