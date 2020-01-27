advertisement

Diego Simeone insists that it is only after another disappointing day for Atletico Madrid that he will try to regain support “through action, not through words”.

Atleti was beaten this week in the Copa del Rey by the third-rate cultural Leonesa. On Sunday it was 0-0 at Leganes.

READ |

Atletico Madrid is my life! – Simeone wants to recover from the loss to Copa

advertisement

Without victories and with just one goal from the last four games of all competitions, the question was raised whether Simeones could undoubtedly end his successful tenure in the club.

A defeat in the derby against Real Madrid next Saturday will only increase the call on the head coach, but Simeone is determined to show that he can save Atleti’s season.

“I can’t say anything to people [who have no faith],” he told reporters. “I can only show them through action, not through words. Words mean nothing.

“I am respectful with everyone. I was whistled because I did not do well in my second term at the club [as a player]. The fans are critical when the team does not win and it is for me to find solutions.” to.

“The first thing we have to do is work again. After that, I make my decisions based on what I think is best for the team. We have a week to calm down. That is something you need. ” in Football.

“I have a great team and some boys are expected to be injured this week. We’ll be out on Saturday hoping to win.”

Simeone refused to criticize Wanda Metropolitano’s fans for their support on Sunday, stressing that Atleti could have won the game if it had shown a more clinical lead in the second half.

“The public gets you going, they get involved, and they do their bit to promote the team,” he said. “We just played two away games that didn’t end well and the fans were good today.”

“On other days, it can easily happen that you lose such games. We could have won the game in the second half.”

advertisement