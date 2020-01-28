advertisement

America’s Got Talent Today: There were a lot of great things in the Champions episode, including the final Golden Buzzer. We knew that there would be a lot of great talent tonight – but silhouettes are a group that viewers will remember for quite some time.

Heck, we like to remember them from the first time they were on the show. It was back when we didn’t see many of these shadow dance acts and the beauty of what they put on the table was unique. You are one of the best, even if this act itself is a little more commonplace than a few years ago.

More news about America’s Got Talent: The Champions in video form Don’t forget to check out the end of this article! Remember after you have done that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then be sure to check out our show playlist.

advertisement

During the act it was already clear that Alesha Dixon was responding to it. We love choosing a golden buzzer because it is somewhat atypical and a group that will work hard to shine in the finale. We think they will be the favorites to win, but they deserve their place there. We are excited to see what kind of shadow art they will develop next. Today’s story was deeply moving, especially how they created things as complicated as animals and trees with very small props.

The perfect music selection too, right? There was so much to appreciate here from start to finish – and that’s something that many viewers in the world probably needed these days. We could all use some hope and something that feels human.

Similar news – Be sure to get more news about America’s Got Talent: The Champions!

What do you think about the Golden Summer tonight?

Be sure to share the comments, even if you think silhouettes could win the whole thing! (Photo: NBC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIMfPSJ6y74 (/ embed)

advertisement