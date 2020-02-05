advertisement

Series 23 of the BBC drama Silent Witness is now available for purchase on DVD and via streaming.

The oldest British police drama broadcast on television, Silent Witness follows a team of forensic scientists helping the police to solve the murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims – the silent witnesses.

A 23rd series of ten episodes recently ended on BBC One.

Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Chamberlin), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) return as a dynamic Lyell unit, for five exciting new two-part contemporary stories opposite landscapes familiar to London.

A body in the concrete pillar of a parking lot. A fallen plane. Scientific research has gone wrong. Cases that end up in the Lyell Center are rarely straightforward. Initial suspicions are questioned as the evidence builds up, and Nikki and the team have to work harder than ever to find the truth.

Episodes 1 and 2

In the opening episode, the team investigates a fallen private jet. Its passengers include former US ambassador Jonathan Kraft. When Thomas is called to the apparent suicide of a successful businessman, he finds unexpected links to the plane crash. Is this a coordinated attack?

Episodes 3 and 4

When a body is found in a field near the village of Hartford, Nikki and the Lyell team confirm that it is the missing teenager Jason Forbes. Assuming that most killers strike “close to home”, the ambitious DCI Claire Ashby has committed to proving the guilt of her main suspect, local locksmith Malcolm Wilde. Does she shrink her concentration too soon?

Episodes 5 and 6

The body of a woman is found on a railway in London, badly damaged by electrical burns. On the mortuary slab, the woman’s recent and historical injuries suggest years of mistreatment, probably at home.

Episodes 7 and 8

Teenagers having fun in a stolen car collide with a concrete pillar in a multi-storey car park. The joyriders escape, but in the broken concrete, the unmistakable shape of a skull is revealed. After carefully extracting the skeleton trapped inside, Nikki and the Lyell team are to investigate a suspicious death 20 years ago.

Episodes 9 and 10

Thomas is investigating the case of John Sealy, a soldier who died in a military training exercise involving exposure to CS gas. John seems to have died of an aneurysm, but when Thomas discovers a possible nerve agent in his system, the family is desperately looking for answers. Was a chemical weapon involved or is there a more innocent explanation?

