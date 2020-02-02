advertisement

Ian Thurman describes it as a “crazy” idea, but his mission to help keep Draft Bass alive by developing a repertoire of where the iconic beer can be found takes off, almost two years after its creation.

Ian’s calm but determined campaign will go a step further in April when the first National Bass Day takes place and, although launched locally, is starting to attract national attention. Licensees selling bass were invited to join, and many responded.

I think the iconic word is used too much, but I don’t apologize for using it above in reference to Draft Bass, or writing about Bass again. It seems like it was yesterday when I did it, but it was in July, so a decent period has passed.

The premise of the promotion of Draft Bass among those of us who love it comes from the fact that this once national brand is now, in promotional terms, practically ignored by its owners, the beverage giant AB Inbev, the largest brewer of the world based in Belgium. “

It is brewed by Marston’s in Burton under license and many better judges than me think it is as good as it has been for many years.

Moving on to Ian, who is from Burton but has lived in the south for a while and is now a little closer to home in the Peak District village of Youlgreave, where he can drink from the bar at the splendid George Hotel.

He writes eloquently about his passion in a blog called The Wickingman.

“It all started in Queen Anne at Great Hucklow in the Peak District,” he says.

“A nice pint of unexpected Draft Bass. I thanked the owner for his well-kept beer and he said it was the most popular in the bar. Simple pleasures savored.

“When I left, I imagined a conversation in a pub with my grandson in 10 years. “Grandpa, does Bass make mirrors?” He spots my puzzled look and explains that the only time we see the name in a pub is on a mirror. Draft Bass no longer exists. My legacy as a boy born in Burton is gone.

“Prior to the 1989 beer orders, Draft Bass was available in most areas related to 9,000 pu bass. In 2011, Interbrew (as AB InBev was then known) had 3,000 Draft Bass resellers. It is unlikely to have more than 750 outlets in the UK these days. This exceeds the British pub closure rate in a way… quite an achievement.

“I decided it was time to help people find my beer of choice. Where are these pubs? is the question the Draft Bass Pub Directory seeks to answer.

“This is not a complaint for the most famous brand of beer in Britain. It’s a small effort to resuscitate, to allow more people to find Draft Bass, permanently on the bar, and to celebrate the work of these owners who grow a classic English beer.

“It could even prompt the brand owner to support his beer (or sell it to someone else).”

All of this took place in the spring of 2018 and Ian recruited like-minded friends to help launch the repertoire. There is now a whole network of people who keep Ian informed when they spot Bass or, unfortunately, when they spot his disappearance in a pub.

There are also many memories of Bass around – as Ian mentioned, in far more places than the beer itself. People share photos from all over the country.

“It was described as a labor of love for me, perhaps fitting because my maternal grandfather was a brewery worker in Burton,” says Ian now.

“I sometimes wonder why I started this crazy business. My best guess is that I just didn’t want to see Draft Bass die without a fight. I had a stupid idea that the common man could help reverse the decline in the distribution of one of the best beers in the world.

“Social media is often criticized for creating division and worse. However, I think it is worth thinking about the positives. The list appears to have gained followers and, more importantly, many who have been willing to share their knowledge. “

One thing that is clear is that, around these parts, bass is common. Beer drinkers don’t always choose it because they know it’s still there. But visitors to the regions where Bass has disappeared throw themselves on them as if they had found the Holy Grail.

“In some places Draft Bass is a rarity, in others like Stoke-on-Trent and Derby it is much more common,” says Ian.

Draft Bass is a beer with a story that justifies the word “iconic”.

(Image: Jenny Moody)

“There are“ original counties ”of Bass with Staffordshire (146 pubs), Derbyshire (87) and Leicestershire (63) leading the way in terms of the number of pubs with Bass as a permanent beer.

“For lovers of geography, there are clues of ancient delivery routes by road, canal and rail in modern loyalties to Draft Bass.

“The A38 to Derby and the southwest, the old A50 to Leicester and Stoke and the A444 to Coventry are all links to relative strength pockets for beer.”

So here we are. I was going to choose a few places where you can get a good pint of bass, but I quickly realized that I would hook up many of my people again.

Locally, fortunately, there are so many that it would be unfair to distinguish one. The best thing to do is head to Ian’s blog and from there to his directory, which is regularly updated. Here is the link: thewickingman.wordpress.com/2019/10/05/labouring-with-love-through-the-bass-mirror

Then we look forward to National Bass Day on April 11, 2020. There is a Facebook page for this. Do not hesitate to register on facebook.com/groups/792772034575078/

Did you like reading this article? You can find more Colston Crawford beer hunter columns here.

