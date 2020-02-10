advertisement

Leaders recognized the magnitude of the challenge, but expressed a note of optimism (PHOTO / PPU)

ADDIS ABABA – February 10, 2020, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: “By examining the achievements made in the promotion of peace and security on the continent, over the past decades, in particular since 2004, with the operationalization of the Council of peace and security of the AU, the lofty goal of silencing arms and ending wars on the continent is achievable, ”said Amb. Ramtane Lamamra, Special Envoy of the President of the AUC, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the silence of the firearms.

He was speaking on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during a speech at the 33rd ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union on the implementation of the project flagship on the silence of firearms in the context of the African Union (AU) for 2020, in the presence of the newly elected president of the Union Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

advertisement

Amb. Lamamra noted that out of some 30 active conflicts in 2004, Africa must celebrate the fact that it now deals with fewer conflicts than in the past.

He said Africa has a solid plan to promote peace, security and stability, as well as to promote good governance, respect for human and peoples’ rights and the constitution.

This plan is the combination of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA).

The Peace and Security Council has led and continues to effectively lead the implementation of this plan, the determining factor of which is the political will of the Member States, which is very crucial given that conflict prevention and resolution are national territories.

He stressed that, while respect for national sovereignty is paramount, this should not undermine efforts to intensify conflict prevention and, if and when necessary, take collective action in the name of the principle of non- indifference enshrined in the Constitution. .

“Recognizing that civil conflicts are triggered by a series of disagreements, disparities within or between individuals, communities and factions, we face the challenge of being more creative in the conceptualization and implementation of innovative solutions to conflicts. In this perspective, our objective should be above all to ensure the preservation of national unity, the functioning of state institutions and the general sovereignty of the people ”.

Emphasized Amb Lamamra before emphasizing that, in this context, it is imperative to conceptualize inclusion in all facets of conflict resolution as one of the essential ingredients for silencing firearms on the continent. Put on the ground, this means involving all layers of society, in particular women and young people. It is an established fact that the causes of conflicts on the continent are varied and multifaceted.

He said that a significant proportion of these conflicts were mainly due to ethnic rivalry over political succession, disagreements over the conduct of national elections or the results of elections, as well as power struggles in the country. within the state.

In addition, conflicts also arise due to the struggle for control and access to natural resources and the benefits derived from them.

According to the AUC Special Envoy to silence guns, as we continue to deploy conventional methods of conflict resolution through processes that involve the use of savvy Pan-Africanists, international and regional organizations, participation from neighboring countries, peace support operations and civil society organizations, we must be aware of the nature, scope and cultural contexts of these conflicts.

With this approach, we can then forge a tailor-made global strategy, including the use of formal and informal mediation mechanisms at the village, community, state, regional and continental levels.

“In other words, the lessons learned highlight the fact that convention-centered approaches combined with inclusive local processes are more likely to contribute positively to silencing guns on the continent. This is evident in conflicts caused by the preservation of traditional social entities such as extended families, lineages, clans, “tribes”, religious brotherhoods and ethnolinguistic groups, etc. “Noted the Special Envoy.

In these types of conflict parameters, Amb. Lamamra suggested the need for a hybrid conflict management mechanism that would take into account traditional / indigenous intervention methods in search of a balanced solution between the centers and the peripheries, in order to preserve national unity while respecting diversities. The overall objective of this hybrid approach is the preservation of national unity without infringing existing religious and linguistic factors.

To this end, taking into account the experiences acquired and the results obtained during the last decade or more, Amb. Lamamra concluded that, the African Union needs more than ever to direct and strengthen its conflict mediation efforts and to carry out actions aimed at bringing together in a more operational manner all the African and international actors, including the United Nations, in conducting enhanced collaborative efforts to silence weapons and create conditions conducive to the socio-economic development of the continent.

This, he said, should translate into concrete steps to be taken immediately to silence the guns in Libya, Mali and the Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, as well as in Somalia and other countries. ‘other hot spots. “Africa has the will and the capacity to defeat terrorism by defeating colonialism and apartheid”.

Amb. Lamamra also stressed the need to review and adjust conflict prevention and resolution tools in Africa in order to respond effectively to the ever-changing nature of conflict, violence and crime on the continent. He reiterated that “silencing firearms is an achievable task that can help us promote the sovereignty of our people and advance our Pan-African integration and development goals”.

comments

advertisement