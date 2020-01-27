advertisement

MPs of all political holes argue that the special committee dealing with Canada’s relations with China is not a place to gain political points.

The debate over the size of the Subcommittee on the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations and whether there is a desire to see a “consensus” or “spirit of cooperation” brought the first meeting of January 20 to a crawl. In the end, all MPs agreed that Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton would be summoned to the committee before 7 February. A conservative motion initially called for Mr Barton to appear on January 27.

“I felt a partisan temptation with the Conservatives with their initial moves in the House,” Québécois Bloc MP Stéphane Bergeron (Montarville, Que.) Told. Hill Times last week. “I felt a partisan temptation by the Conservatives with the motion they brought forward to have the Canadian Ambassador appear on January 27th.”

“That being said – after a long discussion – we finally came to an agreement. … I am still optimistic that everyone wants to work to achieve results. But I cannot dismiss the fact that the Conservatives gave the impression that they might want to use this committee for partisan matters. “

Mr Bergeron was able to resolve some obstacles during the committee’s first meeting. During a debate over whether the subcommittee on agenda and procedure should change from six to five members – losing one Liberal member – he said he admitted he had a decisive vote, and that he could see the merits of both arguments, but ultimately side with the opposition. During a debate on whether the subcommittee should be asked to work by “consensus” – an idea conveyed by the Liberals – Mr. Bergeron broke the deadlock by suggesting the motion to create a subcommittee instead of using language a “cooperative spirit”.

“I can have (a) great influence within this committee and I want to use that influence in a positive way,” he said. “I think I proved (January 20th) that I want to use this influence I have within this committee in a positive way, constructively trying to find ways to bring everyone together, to achieve something together.”

The special committee was formed in December after all opposition parties voted in favor of its founding, with the Liberals voting against. The committee has the power to call on Mr Barton, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.), And Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest) , Outside.) To appear.

With Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor arrested by Chinese authorities for more than 13 months in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou by US order, the extradition hearing began on the same day as the meeting. committee view – the special committee is set to look at “all aspects” of the Canadian-Chinese relationship, including but not limited to “consular, economic, legal, security and diplomatic relations”.

Former House Speaker Geoff Regan (Halifax West, N.S.) was accused of chairing the committee by its members.

Guy Saint-Jacques, who served as Canada’s Ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016, said the committee could be useful if it works in a non-partisan way.

Mr Saint-Jacques, who has not yet been contacted by the committee but said he would come forward if invited, said his message would be for MPs to work together so that Canada can have a better engagement with China.

Conservative committee member Dan Albas (Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, B.C.) said the goal is to work in collaboration with other committee members on all sides.

“But,” he said, “the purpose of the committee is to study these issues that are unpleasant to the government, and I understand that they didn’t like the idea of ​​having control, and that’s why they don’t like the idea of to this committee. “

He said the debate on routine movement was necessary, as it is a committee without a long history.

“Headaches are always at the forefront, and so doing some serious procedural upgrades now is my hope that we can focus more and more on the issues the committee was there to study and make recommendations,” he said. z. Albas said.

Liberal MP Robert Oliphant (Don Valley West, Ont.), Mr Champagne’s parliamentary secretary, said the committee’s contentious work – creating its structure “is now over. He said he does not envision the committee holding official votes for its work. He said he hopes witnesses appearing before the committee are selected by consensus.

“I don’t think there will be much inconsistency between the witnesses we want to hear from,” Mr Oliphant said.

He added: “I hope we will act as the Subcommittee on International Human Rights does and that they work until they reach a consensus.”

Mr Oliphant said there was a desire among committee members to work together, but added that the Liberals and the opposition would not agree on everything.

NDP MP Jack Harris (St. John East, N.L.), his party’s committee representative, said the committee should not be a place for “verbal saber run.

“This is something that should not be taken as a political exercise.”

China “wants to do us wrong,” says Liberal MP McKay

MPs not on the Canada-China committee will also talk about relations with China when the House of Commons returns, Liberal MP John McKay (Scarborough-Guildwood, Ont.) Said in an interview Jan. 22.

Mr McKay is not a member of the Canada-China committee and did not vote on the proposal to create this committee.

“I think the bigger story is recalibrating Canada’s relationship with China,” Mr. MacKay, who chaired the Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security in the last Parliament, and served as Parliamentary Secretary to Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, BC) from 2015 to 2017.

“I think the Chinese are the new colonial power in the world, and they see the rest as colonies being exploited in any way they deem appropriate. So this will calibrate our trade relations, our academic relationships, our property relations, our relationship of immigration, you name it, “said Mr. McKay, who serves as the Canadian co-chair of the Canada-United States Joint Permanent Defense Board.

Canada needs to “strike a much more independent stance and recognize that the pull of doing business in China has its limitations. And we need a serious diversification strategy,” Mr. McKay, who pointed to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership with Japan and other Pacific nations, as a way of diverting Canadian trade and international business away from China.

“I don’t think we’ve got our head around the notion that China wants to do us harm, and bring us into an orbit of influence – where the implication is, we will do what they want, when they want it done,” Mr McKay.

“I think this is going to be a very meaningful debate for the whole life of Parliament.”

Mr Saint-Jacques said he hoped the “crisis” with China had changed the approach of the Liberals.

“It will require the Liberals a little swallow to realize that – of course – the engagement strategy pursued so far needs considerable adjustment,” he said.

Mr Albas said Mr Trudeau and his government “failed to take action or explain to Canadians”.

“They have been very quiet in the Hong Kong area, they have been very quiet in the Uyghurs area, the Huawei decision we have,” he said. “It seems nothing is happening and the government says it is still studying the issue.”

Mr Oliphant said the government was “very open” to considering bilateral relations between Canada and China.

“We have an important relationship. Now it is in a difficult situation. We want this committee to make it better, not worse. We want both Michaels to be released and we want farmers to be able to sell their products in China, “he said.” If this committee can provide the government with some good advice on how to do it, we e wish it. We want to hear the opposition if they have some very good, constructive ideas that we didn’t think about. I don’t have a silver bullet here. “

Mr Harris said he would also like to hear from the American perspective, which has so much influence on Canada’s relationship with emerging superpower.

“We want to know to what extent Americans are able to provide some support for Canada’s position on the problems we have (have) with China,” he said, adding that he would like the committee to hear from Kirsten Hillman , Canada’s acting ambassador to the United States

The committee may also hear from a Chinese perspective, including from Ambassador Cong Peiwu. Mr Saint-Jacques said hearing from Mr Kong would be helpful for politicians to hear how “doctrine” the Chinese government has become.

The special committee and its subcommittee will meet privately on Monday to plan future meetings and witness appointments.

Hill Times

Members of the Canada-China Special Committee on Relations

Liberal MP Geoff Regan (chairman)

Liberal MP Robert Oliphant (Parliamentary Secretary)

Liberal MP Emmanuel Dubourg

Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos

Liberal MP Jean Yip

Liberal MP Lenore Zann

Conservative MP Chris Warkentin (Vice President)

Conservative MP Dan Albas

Conservative MP Leona Alleslev

Conservative MP John Williamson

Québécois Bloc MP Stéphane Bergeron (Vice President)

NDP MP Jack Harris (Vice President)

Neil Moss

Neil Moss is a reporter at Hill Times covering federal policy, foreign policy and defense.

