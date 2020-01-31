advertisement

A lane at a busy downtown roundabout was closed following an accident this afternoon.

Traffic was busy on the Belgrave Gate roundabout under the Burleys Way flyby after the incident.

The Leicestershire police were on the Sccene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

We covered this incident live, updates are below.

.

