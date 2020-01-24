advertisement

Wet school floors resulted in large payments to two teachers in Leicester.

They sued the city council after being injured in a fall.

advertisement

The authority has released details of the cases in response to an access to information request.

Published figures for 2018/19 show that one of the teachers received compensation of £ 15,000 and costs of £ 11,388 for the legal action.

The other won a payment of £ 10,000 with £ 8,722.

The council told LeicestershireLive that it would not disclose more details of the cases, as this could reveal the identity of the claimants, so it is not clear where they worked, what was the nature and ‘precise extent of their injuries, how exactly they got there or how. for a long time they were forced to take work as a result.

A Commission spokesperson said, “We are proactive in responding to any complaints received and will be fully investigating the circumstances of the incident.

“In the event of failure of the procedures laid down, account shall be taken of the extent of the injuries sustained by the injured party and of an appropriate agreement on the financial settlement of the claim.”

Read more

Latest news from the Leicestershire school

She added: “It is common for claims of this type to involve legal representation and the legal fees of third parties which are paid by counsel are normally a fixed amount, fixed by law.

“Following any accident on the premises of Leicester City Council, an examination is carried out and, if necessary, measures are put in place to avoid any recurrence.”

.

advertisement