advertisement

Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

Ed Kaiser / Postmedia

EDMONTON – Alberta’s medical system is gearing up for some major surgeries in 2020, and Health Minister Tyler Shandro says it starts in about two weeks with the release of a report that is expected to be a plan for change.

advertisement

“We are committed to reducing waiting time, so now we have to find a way to do it. That will be the number one thing,” Shandro said in a year-end interview.

The report, by Ernst & Young, has been examining Alberta Health Services operations, which is the component of the Shandro health department’s day-to-day service delivery.

It will address roles and responsibilities, find ways to find savings, reinvest savings, and review relationships with private facilities contracted to do paid work from the public system.

“This (report) will, I think, recommend some important changes in the relationship between the AHS and the ministry,” Shandro said.

It will likely be only the first act in a drama involving a government ground battle with doctors, a pay and labor struggle with nurses and other health workers, and the launch of Shandro’s plan to make the province a national leader in fulfilling. of waiting surgery – time targets by adding surgeries and using more profitable clinics.

Alberta is spending $ 20.6 billion on health this year, eating more than 40 percent of its operating budget.

A government-appointed panel led by former Saskatchewan Health Minister Janice MacKinnon has said rising health costs need to be addressed and that Alberta is getting relatively substandard results for the money it pays.

Alberta doctors receive $ 5.3 billion a year, and Shandro has already begun changes outside of negotiations on the master agreement that will expire next March with the Alberta Medical Association.

The province has asked the AMA for feedback on changes it plans to make starting in the new year, including extending the amount of time a physician should consult a patient – at 25 minutes to 15 minutes – before starting a fee. additional.

Shandro says the change is needed to make those consultations more effective, but some doctors have said it will force them to discontinue other consultations in as little as 10 minutes, potentially compromising care, in order to recover the funds needed to continue their practice.

Shandro said he has heard those complaints, but says they suggest the current payment method, called a service fee, does not work and supports his argument that a new remuneration plan is needed.

Dr Christine Molnar, head of the AMA, has said some of the proposed changes should be part of the master agreement negotiations, while Shandro’s department insists it has legal power and will use it.

“The consultation is a conclusion about negotiations on many of the proposals that legally belong to the negotiating table and should stay there,” Molnar said in an open letter to members December 9th.

Shandro also faces challenges on the job front, with unions promising a war after the government sent letters suggesting as many as 5,000 job cuts over the next three and a half years as part of the restructuring, including 500 nursing jobs.

The NDP opposition, meanwhile, has also called on Shandro’s plan to use more profitable clinics to reduce waiting time on the thin wedge edge in American-style care, where patients pay out-of-pocket or through private plans to get necessary procedures. medical.

Not so, Shandro said. He said the method of delivery may vary, but not the cost.

“I have zero interest in forcing anyone to pay for necessary medical services,” he said.

He said Alberta already has clinics and family doctors who run their offices while doing paid work from the province.

The goal, he said, will be how to find the right mix of care, as has been done in Europe, to do more work to free up hospital bed space and to do more hospital operations by saying adding extra shifts and finding specialists to staff them.

“This is a complex system,” he said.

“Whenever you touch anything in the system, there will be multiple effects everywhere.”

advertisement