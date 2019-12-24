advertisement

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each earn AUD 4.12 million after a 13.6 percent increase in the 2019 purse.

Players who lost in the first round of the football final will earn AUD 90,000, up 20 per cent, while the semi-finalists will take home AUD 1.04 million – a 13 per cent increase.

“We have long been committed to improving the wages and conditions of the deeper pool of international tennis players, in fact, as the AO 2007 prize pool has more than tripled from AUD 20m to AUD 71 million by 2020, which we announce today,” says the Australian Open. Director Craig Tilly said Tuesday.

“This year, as we do every year, we’ve worked with tours to determine the weight of the prize money at a roundtable, and we’ve made it possible for players to compete in both singles and doubles.

“We strongly believe in the growth of prize money at all levels of the game and we will continue to work with the game team to create viable career paths in the region and enable more players to make more money.”

The Novak ok champion will follow the record eighth Australian Open crown when he returns to defend his title in Melbourne Park.

Japanese star Naomi Oska is the defending champion in women’s singles.

