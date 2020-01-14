advertisement

The Sierra Canyon boys’ basketball team have so far made six trips outside the state this season after playing games in Texas, Arizona, Ohio, Nevada, Virginia and Minnesota, and will be ahead of the regular game in Massachusetts and New Jersey land season ends.

If they start the off-season, the pioneers will have played nine games outside the region, eight of them in other states.

The schedule questions not only the endurance of the team, but also its talent on the pitch. Some of the best programs in the country are tested by Sierra Canyon (16-2).

“The CIF doesn’t allow us to fight for the national championship,” said coach Andre Chevalier. “The only way we can start talking as national champions is to win this schedule.”

The GEICO Nationals event invites the nation’s best basketball programs to compete for a national championship in New York each April. However, according to CIF, California teams cannot participate in such events.

Thom Simmons, deputy representative of the CIF Southern Section, said the focus of the CIF State Office was on the 775,000 student athletes who compete in all areas of the state, while events like the GEICO Nationals focus on super high school sports focus.

Simmons added that only 1.5 percent of high school athletes in California do college athletics.

Still, Simmons admitted that a conversation about allowing runaway programs like Sierra Canyon to compete for a national championship is an annual conversation at the state office.

The Trailblazers played in two NBA arenas this season. In November, they played in front of 14,000 spectators in the American Airlines Arena, home of the Dallas Mavericks. In January, 16,000 people were at the Target Center, home of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I believe that what we do at the high school level is up to date. We offer athletes a college and NBA experience, from travel to the arenas we play in,” said Chevalier ,

It may seem far-fetched to say, but it is understandable if the squad has two five-star wings in BJ Boston Jr. and Ziaire Williams, which many basketball experts have predicted to be NBA lottery games in the coming years ,

There are many potential benefits from all travel, but it’s also tiring, especially for teenagers.

“It’s tough for everyone,” said Chevalier. “The challenge is to balance rest and training.”

Sierra Canyon is traveling to Springfield, Massachusetts this week to play in the HoopHall Classic at Springfield College on Saturday (on ESPN3) and Monday (on ESPNU).

