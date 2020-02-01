advertisement

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide streaming and TV rights to “Siempre, Luis” from the Sundance Film Festival, a documentary that follows Puerto Rican immigrant Luis A. Miranda Jr., announced on Friday. Miranda Jr. is the father of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

John James’ film is an inspiring portrait of Miranda Jr. and how he has shaped New York politics for three decades. Here is the complete overview:

When Luis A. Miranda Jr. left Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s, he had big dreams, but little did he know how far he would go. Over the course of a year, Luis Miranda’s dedication to family and country drives him forward. After devastating Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, he helps plan relief efforts and manages logistics to bring his son Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning “Hamilton” production to the island. “Siempre, Luis” tells the story of a proud American with humor and heart.

“My first film started with the story of a tireless migrant who has built an extraordinary legacy,” said filmmaker John James in a statement. “But when I followed Luis Miranda over a long period of time, I could not have imagined that he would see his hometown of Puerto Rico in a catastrophic crisis just as our mainland was going through bitter political upheavals.” We are happy to find a passionate partner in HBO to share this inspiring story.

“Siempre, Luis” is directed by John James and produced by Katie Taber, John James and Carlos Garcia de Dios. executive producer is Michael Stolper. Endeavor Content financed the film and negotiated the deal.

Deadline first reported news of the sale.

