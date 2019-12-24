advertisement

PHILADELPHIA – There are always redemption stories with Eagle’s cornerback Sidney Jones because he always finds a way to keep coming back.

He set another example on Sunday night and may have saved the Eagles season when he canceled a fourth pass to the end zone for recipient Michael Gallup of Dallas Cowboys with a minute and 15 seconds remaining.

Jones’ game allowed the Eagles to take a 17-9 win. The Eagles (8-7) took first place in NFC East and can secure the title next Sunday either with a win against the New York Giants or a defeat by the Cowboys against Washington.

Incredibly, it was the second time in three games that Jones got through playfully. In these two games, Jones only played 14 defensive snaps, 13 of which came against Dallas.

Jones, the Eagles’ second round choice in 2017, had three defensive shots or less and 7 out of 8 in each of the last six games.

“I spoke to you beforehand,” said Jones. “It has always been a matter of trust and how do you deal with things? I just come to work every day to grind. Head down, grind.

“No matter what everyone else says. You can say that, you can say that. Unfortunately, I had injuries and I think that held me back.

“Once I get that consistency, I know I can dominate.”

Jones was only on the field as Ronald Darby (hip) and Jalen Mills (ankle) both injured corners during the game. Mills returned at the end of the fourth quarter and was on the field to test the cowboys.

But Jones was also used during this trip after Rasul Douglas was hit on a deep ball to Cowboy’s broad receiver Tavon Austin. Luckily for the Eagles, quarterback Dak Prescott’s pass was overthrown.

Jones doesn’t know if that’s why he was back in the game. He said he heard his name and ran to the field.

Doug said about Sidney Jones’ resilience: “We thought he was like this all the time.” The saying helps to build confidence in the future. #Eagle

– Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) December 23, 2019

The situation on 9 December against the Giants was similar.

Jones was on the field because of an injury to Darby and Douglas when the Giants faced a third and third of their 32 players 90 seconds before the end. A first defeat would have given the Giants enough time to continue their efforts for the potentially crucial field goal.

But Jones broke up briefly with Darius Slayton, and the Eagles won 23: 17 in extra time. That was Jones’ only defensive game.

“It’s crazy to think about it,” said Jones. “I did an important one a few weeks ago. It was good business for me and this team just to keep us alive. It is a blessing to be able to join and contribute no matter what the role . “

#Eagles CB Sidney Jones on the separation of a third pass in his first game in the fourth quarter: pic.twitter.com/0pt3lBaIKc

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) December 10, 2019

Jones still doesn’t know if he will face the Giants on Sunday, although Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Darby “is likely to lose some time because of his hip injury”.

Pederson said that “from now on” Douglas would start in Darby’s place. But Mills is sick too, so there’s a chance Jones will play something anyway.

Still, it was a tough road for Jones.

After all, there were high expectations when the Eagles designed Jones because they saw him as a first-round picker who was available in the second round because of a torn Achilles who had suffered six weeks before the design.

The Eagles knew that Jones would miss most, if not all, of his junior season to recover from the injury. But a thigh injury bothered Jones during the 2018 season and limited him to nine games.

Jones was finally healthy this past off-season and started early when Mills recovered from a foot injury and Darby missed time due to a thigh injury.

Still, Jones struggled with both his game and another thigh injury that forced him to miss a game against the Jets on October 6th. The next week he returned to Minnesota and was hit for two touchdowns.

Then Mills returned and Jones was banished to the bank, except for one game as Nickelecke in Buffalo on October 27 when he played 45 snaps.

But there was Jones on Sunday doing another big piece for the Eagles when they needed him the most.

“I think it shows the resilience of him personally because a lot has been said or written about him, his performance and then not playing,” said Pederson. “Having had the opportunity to play here in the past few weeks … and to do great things in big moments, we thought all the time, was Sidney Jones.”

The teammates of Jones also admire this resilience.

“He made it big two times,” said Mills. “I think that just shows you how difficult it is in Philly to start getting to work every day, keeping his head low and getting the job done.”

