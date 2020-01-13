advertisement

(On the key, at the edge of the key.)

JOURNALIST: So, that’s it, the big event, something you’ve worked on, not only for your entire career, but for eternity. How do you feel?

SISYPHE: Really good, Bob.

advertisement

JOURNALIST: Now you are the underdog in this confrontation. How do you plan to make a difference?

SISYPHE: Well, I have to go over there and give a hundred and ten percent. If I stay in myself, I will go to the next level.

JOURNALIST: Any thoughts on the conditions? It’s pretty hot there.

SISYPHE: Well, it’s the underworld.

JOURNALIST: Right.

SISYPHE: I like to think that the heat gives me an advantage: a firmer seat.

JOURNALIST: Well, good luck.

SISYPHE: Thanks, Bob! I will not stop until I reach the top! Yeah!

JOURNALIST: Now let’s go to the pit for our live coverage of this exciting match. Ted and Pythagoras?

(Minutes later.)

JOURNALIST: It was therefore clearly not the result you hoped for today.

SISYPHE: No, Bob, it was not. But you try not to be too low in losses or too high in wins.

JOURNALIST: You have no victory.

SISYPHE: Exactly, but I still feel good where I am. I feel like if only two or three things had changed differently, I could have taken over.

JOURNALIST: What things?

SISYPHE: Well, as if I could keep this rock at the top of the hill.

JOURNALIST: Right. Any thoughts on your opponent’s performance?

SISYPHE: I just have to pay tribute to rock for what it did there. In all of our confrontations, he used a similar strategy and, I must admit, it works.

JOURNALIST: Gravity?

SISYPHE: Exactly, Bob. And I feel like maybe rock wanted it more? A rock so big, you really have to bring your game A to make it go up on the hill and make it stay there.

JOURNALIST: What you haven’t been able to do yet. Already.

SISYPHE: That is true. But I’m not going to stop until I reach the top! Yeah!

JOURNALIST: Let’s go back to the stand. Ted and Pythagoras?

(Minutes later.)

JOURNALIST: That was it. . . rough. A crushing defeat. Literally.

SISYPHE: Yes, Bob, it was.

JOURNALIST: Did it roll you down like that before?

SISYPHE: No, and there is a part of me that is disappointed. But the rest of me said, “Go ahead and do it!”

JOURNALIST: Seriously?

SISYPHE: Yes. If I keep playing this game, this rock has no chance! It could just as easily be that his mail is routed to the top of this hill, because that’s where he will stay!

JOURNALIST: I admire your fighting spirit – as well as the anachronistic analogy – but aren’t you even a little discouraged?

SISYPHE: I am not, because there is no “I” in “fail”, Bob.

JOURNALIST: In fact, there are.

SISYPHE: There is no “sissy” in “Sisyphus”.

JOURNALIST: So you don’t make anagrams.

SISYPHE: I can not do anything!

JOURNALIST: Return to the stand.

(Minutes later.)

JOURNALIST: So, from the replay, it looks like the rock rolled on you, then was delayed by a brush while you went down the hill, then it crushed you again. And again and again. Is it correct?

SISYPHE: Yes, Bob. And I won’t lie, this one hurts. But everything is mental, and yes. . .

JOURNALIST: Wait. We just saw your body pulverized repeatedly by a huge rock.

SISYPHE: You have to give credit to my opponent. He had a solid game plan today and executed it well.

JOURNALIST: Do you find yourself on several occasions?

SISYPHE: Exactly, Bob. I just need to get back to basics and, boom, I’m going to take it to the next level.

JOURNALIST: Have you ever wondered what you did to get stuck at this level? Because I do.

SISYPHE: It’s just adversity that builds the character that, in the end, will make me stronger.

JOURNALIST: I keep thinking about my life wondering what I did to irritate the gods.

SISYPHE: The gods are on my side, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for my success, because I am only a man here.

JOURNALIST: You had absolutely no success. All right, it’s time for you to get run over by the big rock again.

SISYPHE: Not this time! I’ll make you believe, Bob!

JOURNALIST: Please, someone stops.

(Minutes later.)

REPORT 2: How do you feel?

SISYPHE: Really good, Bob.

REPORT 2: Uh, it’s Bill. Bob ran on the course on this last lap and into the oncoming rock.

SISYPHE: Definitely, it is rough. It’s a tough game, but you hate to see it happen to anyone. Bob, we want a quick recovery, buddy!

REPORT 2: Bob is dead.

SISYPHE: Well, my sympathies. I will not stop until I reach the top!

(They watch the field team work at the bottom of the hill.)

SISYPHE: As soon as they clean up this mess. ♦

advertisement