The rest of hope in New Zealand will prove best for Captain Kane Williamson, who was unable to exercise on New Year’s Day due to flu-like symptoms.

Williamson and his teammate Henry Nicholls both arrived at SCG in Melbourne for the first training session since losing the trans-Tasman series.

However, both batsmen were then sent back to the hotel and instructed to skip the optional session.

Williamson and Nicholls will not be questioned for the third test, which starts in Sydney on Friday, but the disease is far from ideal preparation for the series finale.

“They’re fine, they just don’t feel really good,” New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jürgensen told reporters.

“I am sure they will be training again tomorrow. They are pretty tough … they were two big tests and it is a good opportunity for them to have a day off.”

Williamson has had a frustrating streak in which he scored 34, 14, nine and zero points when his captain was criticized by predecessor Brendon McCullum and other experts.

Jürgensen suggested that the forced network interruption could be the perfect tonic for the talented right-hander who is currently ranked third in the International Cricket Council’s test racket tables.

“I’m sure Kane would have had a hard time going home. He loves to hit, doesn’t he? But if you’ve had a few heavy losses in Australia, it’s always good to have a little more time if you can . ” Juergensen said.

“Working and working hard isn’t always the best. It’s a good option to take some time to think and do a big final test to end the tour.”

Tim Southee and Neil Wagner have both played 115.2 and 99.4 overs in the series, which is an enormous burden since pace colleagues Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson were both injured.

Southee and Wagner both didn’t roll on Wednesday, as was the case with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson.

Both fast bowlers are expected to take the third test, especially given the huge gap Boult left behind.

“I am surprised that he is not here today to get the cobwebs out. He loves bowling,” joked Jürgensen about the workhorse Wagner.

“We have to look long term, we have a lot of cricket ahead of us this summer, but at the same time every test for New Zealand is worth so much.

“I’m sure the guys are pumped up for really good performance.”

