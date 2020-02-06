advertisement

What is worse? Release of your film on the Super Bowl weekend (Blake Lively’s The rhythm section last weekend) or Oscar weekend, like in this week’s Margot Robbie Ensemble film Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn)?

At a time when Hollywood still has a noticeably lower appreciation for women’s projects (only five women have been nominated for Best Director Oscar since 1929), why is DC starring in a female-led action comedy ? A superhero team flick led by one of Hollywood’s hottest stars when all the attention is focused on the Sunday night fashion show?

Either it is a brave step to catch the younger generation who are not interested in Oscar’s usual dramas, arthouse pictures and war films, or DC has no confidence in their product (and lack of pre-screeners).

Regardless, Margot Robbie stars in the role of Harley Quinn, which is made up of a group of bad girls to defeat a Gotham criminal who, luckily, isn’t the joker. In the trailer, the actors (Hello, Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and the director (Cathy Yan) watch their last film Dead pigs) birds of prey Looks fantastic and opens this week at Whistler Village 8.

And that’s it for new films this week, so on to the Oscars predictions. Be careful, a kid, a mortgage, and a handful of jobs mean I haven’t watched enough films in 2019, but here are my thoughts on the 2020 Academy Awards.

Best actor: joker was overwhelming (the origin of the greatest comic villain of all time is a guy with hurt feelings?!), but Joaquin Phoenix was supposed to be a castle for this one. Dark Horse: Adam Driver for Marriage history,

Best actress: Hollywood loves films about Hollywood. They also love celebrating their old icons and they really love when stars sing songs. So Renee Zellweger is the front runner here for the portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, BUT … Scarlett Johansson absolutely killed her monologues Marriage history So she is a contender. Scarlett has two nominations this year, but the academy likes to sing – Zellweger will probably accept it, but I’m moving for Scarlett.

Best original screenplay: Many people shoot Once upon a time in Hollywood, For my money, however, it was the direction that really made this one shine, so I cheer Bong Joon-ho; parasite, Both films have a solid character, a strong dialogue and great twists. Do subtitles affect Bong’s chances? I hope not.

Best adapted script: It’s easy for me. Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit is one of the best films of the year and deserves to be won. Greta Gerwig ‘s transfer of Little woman has attracted a lot of attention and the academy knows that they shit on the bed in the past because they did not recognize the female brilliance. There might be a few makeup votes here, though Yo-yo rabbit is my choice.

Best camera: Roger Deakins expanded one-shot work on 1917 you pretty much have to win here. They were idiots.

Best supporting actor: Everyone says Brad Pitt gets it this year. I won’t argue (Joe Pesci was pretty sick in The Irishman but did he really bend his reach?)

The best supporting actress: Maybe the tightest race of the night (Scarlett Johansson is good and Florence Pugh is a huge emerging star nobody knows about yet), but shit Martha if Laura Dern doesn’t have this in my pocket – that’s my gut feeling anyway.

Best direction: In my opinion, the way he builds tension builds Once upon a time in Hollywood wins this category for Tarantino. But Hollywood often spends this on second place for the best picture, so beware of Sam Mendes and Bong Joon-ho here.

Best picture: For my money, no film had the emotional impact and sense of cinematic magic that Jojo Rabbit has, but Hollywood thinks differently. This is in between parasite and (the favorite) 1917, I choose both great strokes parasite, 1917 everything was visual; parasite penetrates you

We have no more space and the technical and short categories are unpredictable anyway (does anyone know the difference between sound editing and sound mixing?).

On the fashion side, the best outfit of the night goes to Zendaya. Go on!

,

