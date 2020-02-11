advertisement

The family of Whitwick’s schoolgirl Sian Ellis released a tender but passionate statement following an investigation into her death.

Assistant Coroner Louise Pinder concluded that the 15-year-old student at King Edward VII College died as a result of a “road collision” following a hearing held today at Loughborough Coroner’s Court.

The investigator reported that she inadvertently left the double-decker bus near the school gates at Meadow Lane, Coalville, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday January 28 of last year.

Evidence provided by Leicestershire police investigators suggested that she was distracted at the time by her cell phone as she returned home.

The statement expresses the anguish and loss that those close to Sian still feel and calls on others to be more careful when using their phones while on the go.

It also provides for tougher penalties for unauthorized drivers involved in collisions.

“Today marks the end of a process that has changed our world for over a year.

“Now we have to try to find a way to move forward without Sian.

“Sian was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, girlfriend, best friend and friend to many, and the extent of his loss is quantifiable.

“While we are dealing with this tragic accident, we need to try to help others learn from it and highlight the dangers of using cell phones and the distractions they can cause while walking and crossing busy roads.

“We see it every day and hope that if something good can come of it, it is that other children (and adults) will have learned not to put themselves in similar danger.

“However, although we see this every day, what happened to Sian was that she was hit and killed by a bus driven by someone who should never have been driving in the first place , and we will be forever tormented by the question, if the driver had not chosen not to break the law that afternoon, would Sian still be with us.

“The punishment he has received does not reflect the seriousness of his actions, acts which are totally deplorable, which we will all have to live for the rest of our lives.

“While we thank the police for their efforts and support over the past year, a call to review the laws broken and the convictions received for such a crime is universally what we and our supporters have repeated over the years. lawsuits last year. “

