A confused mother named her little daughter Kim Jong-un after she was born with a thick, jet-black hair, just like that of the North Korean leader.

As little as Nell Purser-Barriff may resemble politicians, chances are that they are related.

She was born last October to parents Samantha and Terry, who live in Bridgnorth, Shropshire. When her older brother Cole was born with blonde hair, the parents were shocked when Nell came out with thick, dark curls.

The boy’s barnet is now 5 cm long and is still a topic of conversation in the family that the baby jokingly called Kim Jong-un.

When mother Samantha talked about it when she first saw Nell’s hair, she said:

It was such a shock. Especially since her brother is so light – he is blonde with fair skin. They are really opposites.

I know it sounds gross, but when I had an internal scan, I was told it felt like she had hair. But when she was born, I didn’t expect it to be that much.

People told us that it would eventually fall out. But it just keeps growing!

IT consultant Terry added:

It was a shock.

Samantha and I weren’t hairy babies, so it’s not like it’s a family trait.

Kim Jong-un’s hair is one of the most famous features of the controversial leader and has been the focus of headlines and memes more than once. So I’m not sure how little Nell would feel if compared to him, but she’s too young to realize it.

The father said the family had “Mediterranean blood,” which he believes is the reason for Nell’s showy hair.

Nell is said to love playing with her thick curls and “always has her hands through her hair”.

The look of the little girl is so unusual that Samantha says that her shopping trips take twice as long due to the attention her daughter receives from strangers.

We are constantly stopped by strangers who tell us what beautiful hair she has.

Once we were outside of Marks & Spencer and a woman came up to me and said, “I have grandchildren, but I just wanted to say that she is the prettiest baby I have ever seen.” She has nice hair. “

Unfortunately, Nell’s older brother is sometimes overlooked by the strangers who look after the little girl – although I’m sure that constant attention will likely get annoying after a while!

People are amazed at [Nell’s hair].

We had an old woman who took care of Nell for a good 10 minutes before turning to Cole and wiping him off, “Oh yes, he’s cute too.”

I’m sure Nell’s hair will continue to be a topic of conversation, though hopefully the nickname will wear off soon!