Jason Cummings had a double from the bench in the second half when Shrewsbury Town came from behind after a surprising 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Within 15 minutes of Callum Lang’s transfer, Cummings converted the penalty and passed Adrian a cool finish to give League One Shrewsbury a repeat against the Premier League leader in Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp made eleven changes to his team and saw the team improve 2-0 when Donald Love followed Curtis Jones’ start with a weird own goal.

Klopp responded to Cummings’ two-up, demanding Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino from the bank, but Liverpool were unable to win despite some great late chances.

Liverpool took 15 minutes to take the lead. Pedro Chirivella threw a pass to Jones, which the midfielder passed Max O’Leary.

Adrian saved great with his leg to deny Shaun Whalley, who missed another chance after being played through by Lang.

Shrewsbury had suffered two defeats just 27 seconds after the restart. Love inexplicably stabbed Neco Williams past an amused O’Leary, although he was under no pressure.

The host reacted positively, and although Adrian fended off a good parade, he couldn’t stop Cummings from switching in the 65th minute after Yasser Larouci sent Josh Laurent down.

Ten minutes later, Cummings doubled his number of hits and hit Dejan Lovren, who appeared for the first time since December, on the edge of the box.

The Shrews had appealed for a rejected sentence when Love’s Cross hit Fabinho on the arm before Ro-Shaun Williams made a decisive block to prevent Jones from coming home after O’Leary contested Firmino on the other end.

Salah headed a cross from Firmino during the second half break when the hosts recorded the result, followed by a pitch invasion by the cheering Shrewsbury fans.

What does it mean? Matip, Lovren needs playing time

Jordan Henderson had to play in the center-back during the Club World Cup because Joel Matip – who returned from a knee injury in the New Meadow after three months – and Lovren were out.

Their return is undoubtedly welcomed by Klopp, but the duo couldn’t impress against Shrewsbury. A repeat of the first division game can be welcomed by the defenders, however, as this is another option minutes before an important section of the season.

Cummings the difference

Shrewsbury reacted well to the 0-2 and looked rather threatening. Cummings ensured the clinical lead that he had been lacking until then.

Elliott misses his chance

Klopp put Elliott in the attack alongside senior players at Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, but the 16-year-old was a marginal figure before making room for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 71st minute.

What’s next?

Liverpool return to the Premier League with a rearranged game against West Ham on Wednesday as Shrewsbury takes on more humble opponents in a League One duel in Gillingham.

