advertisement

Showtime announced a recent high on Shameless and a number of new documentaries on the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour 2020.

“Shameless” gets an eleventh and final season, “Work in Progress” and “The L Word: Generation Q” both get the second season, and Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief looks just like Master Chief from the Xbox video game.

It was a busy morning for ViacomCBS ‘premium cable network, whose co-presidents Gary Levine and Jana Winograde announced a number of new and recurring projects during the opening presentation of the premium television channel at the Television Critics Association 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena on Monday , They also gave the assembled reporters a first look at “Halo”, the upcoming TV adaptation of the popular video game franchise. Although the photo was not published online, you can be sure that the shot of a seated Pablo writer is complete. Master Chief’s combat gear is almost identical to what you’ve seen on Xbox in the past few decades.

advertisement

First, however, Winograde found that 2019 was a particularly successful year for Showtime. A total of 27 million subscribers were registered via cable and streaming services. This is the same amount reported in August 2019, although Winograde also cited a 35 percent increase in streaming customers year over year, declaring that December 2018 was the largest month to sign up for Showtime’s OTT service.

connected

connected

The Showtime announcement that attracted the most attention was the announcement of the 11th season of “Shameless”. The final season of John Wells’ long-running series, led by William H. Macy, will air sometime in the summer, while the season 10 finale is scheduled for January 26th.

“It will be a final high on the Gallaghers and their unique mix of love and matte,” said Levine during the opening show of Showtime. “John Wells and his talented cast promise to take Shameless off with a bang, and knowing the Gallaghers like all of us is not an idle threat.”

Like “Shameless”, Showtime’s popular “Homeland” thriller series will end on April 26th. The “Homeland” finale will end in the new Showtime series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”, a spin-off from Showtime. The original “Penny Dreadful” horror drama ended in 2016. The new series throws London out of the 19th century in favor of Los Angeles from 1938 and features characters inspired by Mexican-American folklore. Rory Kinnear, who played in the original Frankenstein creature series, will play the leading role in a new role.

Other recurring series from Showtime are the second seasons with 10 episodes of “Work in Progress” and “The L Word: Generation Q”. The former will be written, filmed and produced in Chicago later this year. have not been made available for both series, which will close their debut season later this month.

Levine and Winograde announced that Showtime will bring back several series over the course of 2020. The 10-part season 2 of “Black Monday”, which focuses on the consequences of the notorious stock market crash on Black Monday, will premiere on March 5th. “Billions”, the drama with Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, will be released on May 3rd premiered, and the troubled drama “The Chi”, which centers on a group of young adults on the south side of Chicago, will return in season three. July 5 Levine and Winograde did not speak to the lead actor Jason Mitchell, but revealed it a new trailer.

Showtime is also preparing to publish several non-fiction books. Levine announced a release date for “Kingmaker”, the feature film about former Filipino first lady Imelda Marcos, which premiered on February 28th. He also unveiled “Kingdom of Silence”, an upcoming Alex Gibney documentary that will deal with the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States. Gibney’s documentary will highlight the destabilizing aspect of Saudi Arabia’s murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Other upcoming Showtime documentaries include “Homeland” creators Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon’s “The Longest War”, which deal with the United States’ commitment to Afghanistan after September 11, and “Love Fraud”, a four-part series about Conman Richard Scott Smith. Love Fraud will focus on the women Smith cheated on and on her quest for revenge.

The morning TCA announcements were rounded off by Showtime with an exclusive trailer for “Your Honor”, a legal drama led by Bryan Cranston, based on the Israeli drama “Kvodo” Date, which is also kept under lock and key.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement