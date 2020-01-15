advertisement

At the end of This Is Us, Season 4, Episode 10, on Tuesday night from NBC, the producers delivered the great cliffhanger!

In the last minutes of this episode we saw a mysterious person in Randall’s kitchen – it is not clear how they got there, just as it is not exactly clear what he wants. Is it an intruder? Possibly, especially since the promo pointed out that this could be a kind of traumatic force from Randall’s past that manifests itself in the present.

So how did the decision to end the story come this way? Much seems to have to do with the fact that one significant life event after another accumulates for the character. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly you will find some statements by executive producer Isaac Aptaker on this topic:

We saw in the first half of the season and in this first episode that Randall’s slate gets so full and it only gets fuller. Now he’s taking care of his mother’s mental health problems and everything that’s going on, and we know that hits him so hard. This relationship is so important to him. Apart from everything that is going on with his work and his immediate family, the pressure only increases. And now he’s returned from this emotional journey home and there’s a man in his kitchen. And it will be the straw that leads Randall to rethink what is going on with his own mental health and how much he can do with it.

Randall’s concern will be central to this upcoming episode as we watch him struggle with something that feels almost impossible. It may be a source of pride for him to take on this mysterious figure, but there are emotional scars that can last, and at this point it is difficult to know where the needle will point.

