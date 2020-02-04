advertisement

The eighth season of Homeland will premiere at Showtime in less than a week, and we just feel that the circle will close. The series remains the story of Carrie Mathison, but it will also be a little more than that. There will be opportunities this season to see how it evolves and to a new level – while recognizing the past. For example, Nicholas Brody may be dead, but there is a certain part of his soul that will not be forgotten.

If you want to think more about this topic, please read what executive producer Howard Gordon had to say in a new TVLine article:

“There is a symmetry to this season … by laying down the essential premise of the first season, which was Brody’s patriotism, and is he a traitor? And this year it is Carrie who comes back after her long captivity and withdrawal of her medication and people think that she’s definitely not who she was and may even have loyalties based on her time in Russia. “

advertisement

The trust issues will be huge in the coming season, and while we expect there will be some surprises in the future, the essence of the show is about the same thing: finding a way to make the country better. Is Carrie the right person for the job? We will always believe that she wants to do the right thing, but there are sometimes external forces that collide and collide and cause her to think / feel a little differently. These things could reappear, but it won’t be the same as it was with Brody so many years ago. Carrie has been through more, for better and for worse.

If there is one person who is at the center of everything, it will be Saul … as it should be.

Similar news – Be sure to get more Homeland news right now

What do you want to see when Homeland season 8 is coming?

Share this now in the comments below! Also remember to stay the moment you want to get more news about the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

advertisement