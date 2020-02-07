advertisement

It’s time for PR-STV to shine, baby.

One of the little graces of life is that we can generally stay for about five years in a row without thinking about the proportional representation through unified transferable voting, Ireland’s almost unique voting system.

The only other sovereign state to use the same system in its parliamentary elections is Malta. Otherwise, every other democracy in the world has thought about it and said: “No, not for us.”

How does it work?

Those of you who picked up the coveted A in your CSPE Junior Cert may remember that voters are usually advised to vote by entering numerical preferences in the boxes from the beginning to the end of the ballot, starting with 1. The 1 is Normally it is quite simple, but after the first preference people tend to lose sight of how the system works.

After the first preferences are counted, everyone who has reached the quota is chosen, and the second preferences from the surplus are divided among the remaining candidates. If no one reaches the quota, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated and their second preferences will be distributed. And it continues until everyone is eliminated or elected.

For a more detailed explanation of this process, here are some children:

The @GlenbegSchool students will not be able to vote in # GE2020, but they do have a proportional representation with a single transferable voice, all of which have been found out. @AislingTM has this explanation for children (and everyone else who needs it!) Pic.twitter.com/MIyD5MGmkT

– RTÉ news2day (@ news2dayRTE) February 5, 2020

As is so often the case before a general election, there is renewed confusion about this system. As Ireland’s prevailing political attitudes continue to diverge, concern has grown among voters, which could result in their low preferences for candidates who are expressly trying to keep them out of power.

Simply put, nobody wants to do a favor to the parties and candidates they don’t like. What is the best way to use PR-STV to reflect your values?

For example, suppose you are someone who doesn’t feel like voting for Party X or Party Y. You don’t even want to legitimize their presence on the ballot by giving them your mocking bottom two preferences. You would rather leave both fields blank. No transfers for anyone.

But here the preference idea becomes so important. You may not like both Party X and Party Y, but if you prefer one of these candidates to the other (you may not like Party X, but you absolutely can’t stand Party Y joining), your vote can reflect that, and you have the option to do so by ordering them in the order of their preference.

The argument to put a number next to candidates you don’t really like is that ultimately it could make the difference to keep someone you hate even more.

However, if you give Party X a very low preference, chances are that your vote will help them get elected. That is the argument against such a low preference, next to the candidates you don’t really like. As long as you put a number next to their name, you could help them.

If you find that many candidates are equally contemptible, you can be sure to leave all of their boxes empty and set off.

Given that PR-STV is so strange, you might be wondering why we are using it?

The simplest answer would be that the alternatives are significantly worse.

Of the other systems, First-Past-The-Post is perhaps the most common and can have catastrophic consequences. Hypothetically, 100 constituencies with one seat could be challenged in an FPTP system by two parties: red and blue. The Reds could win every constituency by 51% -49% and thus win all 100 seats, although the country is clearly fairly evenly divided in terms of its preferences.

In the United Kingdom, parties have garnered a large chunk of the referendum but in the end have no seats at all.

France, on the other hand, uses a two-round drainage system. Any number of candidates compete against each other, and if neither of them gets more than 50% of the votes in the first round, the top two candidates will be sent to a second round. The problem here is that in the first round you could have six pro-milk candidates against two anti-milk candidates.

The public may be 55% per milk, but if their votes are evenly distributed among the six pro-milk candidates, it is the two anti-milk candidates who reach the final round. This is called the “spoiler effect”.

Then of course there are systems such as the United States electoral college in which the constituencies are weighted based on population calculations. This is used only in presidential elections, but is also quite disastrous, and in two of the last five elections, the candidate with the most votes lost the election.

Given the other options, PR-STV, which is trustworthy but difficult, remains our first choice for now.

