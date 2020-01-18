advertisement

Good winter tires are a must at Shuswap. (Photography files)

Should winter tires be mandatory on the continent?

ICBC claims rise as the winter storm catches up

The winter storm has made for a busy week at ICBC, handling thousands of vehicle damage claims since last week’s rainfall.

According to ICBC statistics, the Crown corporation received 12,5oo calls through its call center between January 10 and 16, all related to incidents from across the Lower Mainland.

In the week before, from January 3 to January 9, the claim center handled 11,600 calls.

The busiest day was Monday, where 3,530 calls were made. On Wednesday, when blizzard-like conditions led to the province urging residents to avoid traveling, the number of call requests dropped to 1,882.

It is too soon to say how much the winter storm will affect the bottom of the public insurer.

During the worst storm, emergency crews were called to dozens of crashes as commuters struggled to get through untimely conditions. This has left wondering whether snow tires should be mandatory in the region during the winter months.

Currently, snow tires are only mandatory on major highways, such as the Coquihalla Highway or the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

What do you think

