This article by Ian M. Mackay is republished here with permission from The Conversation. This content is shared here because the subject may interest readers of Snopes; however, it does not represent the work of fact checkers or Snopes editors.

The World Health Organization has postponed its decision to classify the new Wuhan coronavirus as a global health emergency. He wants to gather more information.

In the meantime, China has prohibited people from leaving Wuhan:

No one in #Wuhan, C Hubei in China will be allowed to leave the city from 10 a.m. on January 23. The stations and the airport will close; the city bus, metro, ferry and long distance shuttle will also be temporarily closed: local authority #WuhanPneumonia #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8pohJ4Uixo

– People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) January 22, 2020

There is so much that we do not know about the virus, which increases the level of concern of public health officials.

So what do we know so far?

Origins in Wuhan

We first heard of pneumonia caused by a new virus in December from authorities in Wuhan, China – a city of 11 million people.

What started as a group of 27 people with pneumonia – with common symptoms such as fever, dry cough, tightness in the chest, and difficulty breathing – reached 582 confirmed cases, including medical staff, and 17 deaths.

The cases cover 13 provinces in mainland China as well as Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Taiwan and Macao.

All of this happens during the peak of the influenza season in China, so there are diseases that can look like coronavirus. It is also a period when millions of people in the region return home with their families for the Lunar New Year celebrations, likely to transport the virus to new places, as we have already seen.

We have not yet seen a confirmed case in Australia, but that could change from minute to minute. Test results from a Brisbane man suspected of having the virus have come back clearly.

Development of a diagnostic test

China has been extraordinarily efficient and open in identifying the virus, a new strain of coronavirus, in just over a week. Chinese scientists have sequenced the genetic code for the virus and, within days, shared this information with the world.

This allowed German researchers to quickly develop and openly share a series of specific nucleic acid tests that sensitively identify the virus by detecting small amounts of its ribonucleic acid (or RNA, similar to DNA). Researchers from Hong Kong and the Chinese Center for Disease Control then published their own tests.

We are already living among the coronaviruses

Four other human coronaviruses (HCoV-229E, HCoV-OC43, HCoV-NL63 and HCoV-HKU1) cause colds, flu-like illnesses and more serious respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia. Viral pneumonia is a combination of viral infection of the lungs and our body’s immune response to this damage.

Newborns, the elderly, immunocompromised people and people with underlying illnesses are particularly at risk.

There are also two other infamous coronaviruses that have jumped from animals to infect human hosts: SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome).

The new Wuhan coronavirus appears to cause less serious illness than the SARS coronavirus, which is now extinct after its only dramatic epidemic in 2002-4.

MERS was less severe than either, unless the patient was already burdened with an underlying disease. MERS continues to transmit camels to humans, but infection is relatively easy to avoid and vaccines are in development.

Because we are at an early stage of discovery and characterization of the new Wuhan virus, it is very difficult to compare it to other viruses or to draw solid conclusions about how it is transmitted and its impact on humans. .

How does it spread?

We don’t know where the new virus came from. We believe it is native to animals, but testing to date has not confirmed a specific animal host. Analysis of the genome suggests that it only appeared in humans recently. What host have humans been exposed to? And how was it transmitted to humans?

Once we know where it comes from, we can find and remove the source of the virus.

There is some evidence to suggest that it can also spread between people. We don’t yet know how, but we can make some assumptions.

It seems to be a respiratory virus, since the disease mainly affects the lungs, so it is likely to spread by the same routes as colds and flu: sneezing and coughing that droplets drop into the air or onto hands which then touch other surfaces, or touching our eyes, nose or mouth after contact with contaminated surfaces.

We also don’t know how easily it spreads. Initially, it seemed to require prolonged and close contact, which made it more difficult to catch in everyday life. However, more recent indications indicate that it is more easily spread between people.

What we know and don’t know

Until January 22, 17 deaths had tragically occurred in 582 cases (approximately 3%). This figure is lower than the proportion of people who died from influenza pneumonia, estimated at 10% by a study. It’s a rough comparison, but we can at least think about it for now.

The number of virus cases is probably underestimated, but we do not know to what extent.

Colds and flu-like illnesses are common in China today. There are also many causes of viral pneumonia – 135 people with pneumonia arrived in Hong Kong from Wuhan between December 31 and January 22. To date, only two cases have tested positive for the new virus; most had influenza or other viruses.

So far, we know that the new Wuhan coronavirus causes pneumonia and therefore places an additional burden on hospitals. It is probably transmitted from human to human, but can also still be transmitted from animal to human. And it can be tested by professional laboratories.

For now, the health authorities are ensuring that we are prepared and monitoring the situation pending further details.

You can protect yourself in the same way as you would against other respiratory illnesses: by paying attention to handwashing and practicing a good label against coughing and sneezing, which means coughing or sneezing into your flexed elbow or in a handkerchief and wash your hands.

Ian M. Mackay, Assistant Assistant Professor, University of Queensland and Katherine Arden, Virologist, University of Queensland

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

