During a shoot in a Texas church, three dead Sundays and countless other people faltered – not only because they had seen it in real life, but also because the events were recorded in a live stream of the service, which was then broadcast on the main news channels was reproduced. But was that an ethical repetition?

The video footage stopped playing on CBS and ABC when the alleged shooter began filming, but the audio – pop, pop, pop, and screaming – continued. CNN covered up the people who were shot, but kept the footage going. Images of churchgoers running and diving under pews were played in real time. The footage was not shown at all in Fox News. Instead, some images from the clip were broadcast while the moderators of “Fox and Friends” described how voluntary security forces killed the suspect and probably saved lives in the process. NBC handled the violent video in a similar way, opting to display still images and relying largely on anchor descriptions.

Network representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comments on their decision making. But every newsroom had to make an editorial decision about how much of the video should be shown.

Nicole Kraft, a professor of clinical communication with a focus on journalism at Ohio State University, told TheWrap that the decision whether to air the clip is part of the “constant struggle” that the media has always faced: “How to bring You need in line? the community and the needs of the individual? “

Kraft admitted that more immediate images have become available, such as pictures of children who left school after shooting in rows with their hands over their heads, or even pictures of the Boston Marathon or 11th bombing. September. This is part of the strategy of newsrooms for eyeballs to get their content. However, it also shows “exactly the extent of the tragedy that another human hand has dealt with”.

“We need people who understand what happens when this type of violence is used against other people,” she said about the need for visual elements, “but for the same reason we normalize it and say,” Well, that happened again and this is the visual language that you will see again. “

Before the Internet and the age of sharing and steaming, news editors were the gatekeepers, she said. They used their judgment to determine whether the public should see anything and “took this responsibility very seriously”. Now there are fewer questions about whether something should be shown than questions about how it should be shown.

When asked how she would have dealt with footage such as the live stream from the shooting on Sunday, Kraft told TheWrap: “It always depends on what serves the needs of the other community and the readership. I am a big believer in utilitarianism and (you know, the needs of the many, and sometimes we disclose things that others would like to keep secret. Therefore, individuals may not want to be exposed to circumstances, but the community needs to see them if they do such a shootout, I can’t really see a reason why we humans have to visually confirm that other people have been shot and see this in a place of worship. ”

