The Chicago Blackhawks need to figure out their deadline strategy. It could very well depend on what happens in the next two weeks.

Few people this season thought the Chicago Blackhawks would be hunting in the playoffs. Most of them landed at the bottom of the Western Conference. They ended in 2019 with one of the lowest percentage points in the NHL. However, 2019 was much friendlier for them as they achieved the third best score in the Western Conference since January 1st. This puts them in the middle of the playoff race in the west.

As of February 3, the Blackhawks are just three points ahead of the Arizona Coyotes for second wildcard and only six points ahead of the Dallas Stars for third in the Central Division. Well, a month ago, it would have made sense worldwide to be a seller at the close on February 24th. But now they have a really interesting decision to make – should they be buyers or sellers?

There are good arguments for both sides.

Why the Blackhawks should be buyers

Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane are not getting any younger. If the Blackhawks feel they are going into the playoffs this season, they owe it to them, at least to try to get reinforcements.

The Western Conference is pretty weak this season. There is no clear juggernaut, except maybe the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues. And even then, both teams looked poor lately.

Being a buyer doesn’t mean you have to mortgage your future. You could just pursue inexpensive defenders and maybe pursue a depth forward.

And for the first time in a while, space requirements won’t be a problem for them. According to CapFriendly, the Blackhawks are projected to have over $ 12 million in cap storage. That of course depends on Andrew Shaw and Calvin de Haan. Both have been in the LTIR since December. But if they don’t think they’ll be back before the off-season starts, they have a lot of money to play with as of the cut-off date.

The Blackhawks probably don’t currently have a Stanley Cup contender. But if it is up to them, the Blackhawks could be a dark Stanley Cup contender thanks to a flawed playoff system that guarantees that at least one of the top three teams in each division is eliminated in the first round.

Why the Blackhawks should be sellers

Let’s not fool ourselves. Even if the Blackhawks do the off-season, they are unlikely to go anywhere. The Stanley Cup playoffs are nice, but it may not be the best for the Hawks to finish the postseason.

The Detroit Red Wings are a good warning for them. They mortgaged their future to extend their playoff series, though they hadn’t made it out of the second round in the past seven years of that series. The Red Wings are a complete mess and it will be a while before they leave it behind.

The playoffs are nice here too, but ask Red Wings fans if they would rather have a series of exits in the second and first round or are in a much better position right now, and I’m sure most would be in favor the latter decide.

In addition, the Blackhawks are in a really good position to be a seller as of the reporting date. Brandon Saad, who has one year left after this season, could bring them a very nice circuit. The Hawks would be wise to set a very high price for it (probably one that includes a selection for the first round in 2020) and to check whether someone is ready to take the bait.

The main reason why they work well as sellers is because they have three interesting rental options – Erik Gustafsson, Robin Lehner and Corey Crawford. Of course, Gustafsson wasn’t a particularly good year this year, but it wasn’t until last year that he was one of the most productive defenders in the NHL. Despite his struggles, he’s fascinating enough to warrant at least a third round choice, if not more.

However, Lehner and Crawford are by far the most fascinating representatives of the trio. Mostly because teams don’t usually give up much for goalkeepers on the trade date (especially when renting). However, Lehner and Crawford are not typical rental properties. The former has been one of the best goalkeepers in the NHL for the past two seasons and should likely receive a Vezina Trophy nomination for a second season in a row. In the meantime, the latter has won two Stanley Cups and, at worst, is still a goalkeeper in the league average.

The judgment

Honestly, the decision whether to be a buyer or a seller is probably not in the hands of the Blackhawks. It depends more on how the rest of the Western Conference develops. If the Hawks continue to do better than average, it will be a lot easier for them to be buyers. This becomes even easier if the teams they are close to continue to fight.

At the same time, the Blackhawks could drop out of the playoff race if other teams like the Nashville Predators or Coyotes increased the pace. Or at least more than at the moment. It will be fascinating to see what the Hawks do at the close.

