There is a new sports league in town. The NHL shouldn’t be worried, but hopefully they noticed.

Last weekend there were apparently enthusiastic reviews of the new XFL kickoff. While my attention is focused on the sport on ice, what about other fans? What does the NHL think? Should the NHL worry about the XFL as a new player in the sports market? “

I know what you are likely to think that these are two completely different sports. So why should one fandom affect the other? While the XFL will most likely not even be a slip-up on the radar of die-hard NHL fans, especially those who don’t care about the NFL, what about casual hockey fans?

After the Super Bowl, a month or two before the baseball season begins, basketball and hockey are the only major sports of the season. Those with a fleeting interest in hockey could take part in some NHL games or even buy tickets for one.

With the XFL in the city, attention could be directed elsewhere. If you’re a football fan after your beloved NFL throws in the towel for a few months, you’re more likely to jump into the XFL and try hockey.

Next, look at where the XFL team has. The XFL currently has only eight teams (nine including a league-wide practice squad), six of which share internationals with NHL teams (Houston is the only exception).

One city, Seattle, is said to be the recipient of the 32nd NHL franchise. Given how enthusiastic their fans are for a team that hasn’t even given its name and has a history of minor and junior hockey in the region, I wouldn’t worry.

Although the XFL has not announced any expansion plans, Canada does not appear to be on the horizon in the foreseeable future. That didn’t stop the XFL from signing a Canadian broadcast contract with TSN. The NFL had long connections to Canada. For example, the Buffalo Bills played games in Toronto and it is rumored that they even move there. Canada also has its own historic Canadian soccer league, but unlike the XFL, much of its season doesn’t overlap the NHL.

The XFL television contracts are a mess for the NHL. The XFL entered into a television rights agreement with Fox and Disney (through its ABC and ESPN channels), including television games nationwide. The NHL has long struggled to raise awareness of American television, so there may be cause for concern if large companies immediately switch to an almost unproven XFL product.

On the other hand, the NHL shouldn’t be so afraid of the XFL television presence. For one thing, the XFL only broadcasts on weekends, a maximum of two match days per week, compared to the NHL schedule. In addition, the NHL’s largest American television broadcast partner, NBC, currently has no influence on the XFL.

The XFL is still a big bet on the part of Vince McMahon and Company. Even if the first one claims to be a success, it is still a very small sample and there is still plenty of time to do something wrong. You should keep an eye on the apparently emerging league.

So far that seems so good for the XFL. The league compiled satisfactory ratings for its opening week. Even though it is not a matter of course that the XFL will continue to be successful, the NHL could have another competitor on the block fighting for the sports fan after the Super Bowl.

