I’ve been on the couch for a week. Our daughter, who has about 400 teeth, does not sleep. This is not unusual in itself. In fact, she never slept.

Although we found our way between madness and exhaustion remarkably well, the dream of a good night’s sleep now excites us to distract us.

In a desperate attempt to make this dream come true, I’m on the couch. It’s not as bad as it sounds. Of course it would be better to lie in a comfortable bed with my wife, but nowadays we have to remain optimistic. It’s like an overnight stay!

A lonely sleep that never ends.

Last night, just after midnight, I was sitting in the blue light of the TV playing video games. But because of the chronic back pain and the debilitating financial fears, I could be 16 again. I looked after my beloved horse in Red Dead Redemption 2. You clean him, clean his mane, feed him oatmeal and carrots. , , just like a real horse. At the time, it occurred to me that as a 35-year-old man with two children and clinical sleep deprivation, it is probably not the best way to spend my time.

Wasting time at a young age is not a problem. What else do you do with it? I’ve played video games for most of my life. It was a pleasure and a privilege to witness the monumental advances in the industry that took me from the 16-bit thrill of the Streets of Rage to swinging through a stunning and fully realized Manhattan in the latest Spiderman. I really love to play these games. But when I’m honest and it hurts to say that, they start to feel like a waste of time. Even when you’re young, who cares? Getting crazy! You have in the world all the time!

Precious time

But when you become a parent, this sweet, precious time is short.

The concept of “free time” for a parent who stays at home is slippery. When you are in school, your free time is usually time spent outside of school. When you are working, your free time is usually unemployed. But what is free time when you are parents who stay at home? Time away from your kids? It doesn’t feel right. It sounds like I feel guilty. How about “personal time”? Ah, personal time. It’s perfect. Fresh, contemporary, with subtle undertones of self-care; personal time is a term that we can all leave behind.

There are times when my wife takes the children for an afternoon and I experience this new time. Five hours of blissful emptiness

Nothing says, “I urgently need time for my children, but I don’t want to say this explicitly because some people misunderstand that I don’t like spending time with my children, which I do, I just need a break” like personal time.

There are times when my wife takes the children for an afternoon and I experience this new time. In front of me are five hours of blissful emptiness. The possibilities are endless. How have I ever taken this time (wonderful time!) For granted?

I stand in the suddenly silent house and for a moment I am no longer the parent; I am the teenager who spent the weekend at home. Where to start Say something, let’s have a nice cold beer and listen to music. Football is announced at three, so I could stick it on. Hmm. , , The floor urgently needs a wash. The windows, by the way. I could start with a good slow cook dinner. Then finally start the book? Practice guitar? Before you know it, an hour has passed, just pottery. Now I like to pottery like the next guy, but I’m running out of time here. I have to do something!

“About Selection”

Psychologists have a term for this behavior: “over-election” or “election overload”. We think we want more choice, but too many choices often affect our freedom of choice.

My relationship with video games is now at a crossroads between choice and time. On the one hand, I still find it relaxing and entertaining. After a hard day, they have the strength to reset my brain. On the other hand, they’re completely unproductive (there it is – the parent thing I’ve ever said).

There is something else to consider: do I want my children to play video games? I am sure they will find their own ways to waste time. If you see your father playing video games, you may see it as monumentally uncool and control it clearly. Or if they are older, we could have video game nights. Order a pizza, everyone on the couch play Mario Party. That sounds like a lot of fun.

But at the moment they are not aware of it. I could have a year or two before I decide to keep up this beautiful folly.

In the meantime, I just opened a loud speech in Red Dead Online, and this virtual moonlight will not use itself.

God help me.

