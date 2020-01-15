advertisement

According to a forecast published by the Lutheran University in California on Wednesday, the San Fernando Valley is a true business location amidst a period of robust growth in its sixth year.

Average economic growth in the past five years has exceeded 4%, leading to a third consecutive year of relatively strong employment growth.

advertisement

With its growth intact, the San Fernando Valley will remain extremely affordable compared to the Los Angeles area, state, and nation, as reported in the CLU Center for Economic Research & Forecasting January 14, 2020 report.

The fastest growing sectors in the San Fernando Valley over the past year have been construction, transportation, warehousing, and information and technology industries – including software engineering, Internet development, and film production – which continue to be a major driver.

Over the past three years, average employment growth in the San Fernando Valley has been 2.2%, compared to 1.6% nationwide and 14% in the Los Angeles area.

In comparison, the average economic growth in the Los Angeles metropolitan area was 3.1% and in the country 2.5%. Over the same period, the state grew 3.9%, thanks to a written summary by Matthew Fienup from the CLU of the San Fernando Valley economy.

Compared to its neighbors and the country, the San Fernando Valley is still growing rapidly and has an unusual economic strength.

“It’s reasonably large and growing fairly quickly,” said CLU Associate Professor Dan E. Hamilton. “The strength of the valley will be better protected from a negative economic event.”

Hamilton added that the San Fernando Valley will be more resilient than other economies if the overall economy is driven into an unknown recession.

The report shows that the economy in San Fernando Valley is likely to weaken. However, growth of 3.4% in 2020 and 3.3% in 2021 is also forecast, compared to a 2% growth in the Los Angeles metro economy in 2020 and 1.8% in 2021 ,

“The forecast shows a moderate growth rate, but still growth,” said John M. Parker of Parker Brown General Contractors, a construction company based in Canoga Park that started with five employees in 1993 and now has 55 employees, 40 of whom are in The region lives in San Fernando Valley and half of them live in multi-unit buildings. “While construction is forecasting, I think they forecast 5% growth, while other industries such as healthcare and hospitality have grown 50%. I like to hear that.”

Parker, who attended a morning meeting with about 130 other attendees at the Hilton Hotel & Resorts on Canoga Avenue in Woodland Hills on Wednesday, said new apartment buildings are under construction in the San Fernando Valley and it is expensive to live here. It is not as expensive as in many other areas.

“I think it will help in the future because people have to live somewhere,” added Parker. “The valley will continue to be attractive because of the large workforce.”

Bruce T. Andersen, a Woodland Hills-based CPA who also attended the forecast breakfast breakfast CLU session on Wednesday, said he had eliminated the fact that the valley’s economy is solid, but housing, production, and high-paying jobs are lacking.

“The lack of housing is already having a significant impact on Ventura County,” said Andersen. “We can look there. If we don’t fix it in the San Fernando Valley, we’ll have more of the same problems. “

Andersen said the types of manufacturing that need to come to the San Fernando Valley are biotechnology and prototype projects like iPhones or other small-scale electronics, as opposed to the large-scale manufacturing that China can offer.

“The key is to have these prototype facilities on a smaller footprint of 5,000 or 10,000 square meters,” said Andersen. “Compact systems with high-quality devices with a very high tolerance. The valley is married to smart engineers in the area. “

According to CLU’s forecast, the US economic outlook is rapidly disappearing as the economy begins to absorb the effects of the trade war on corporate investment and hiring decisions.

It’s weak compared to almost any historical context like the Great Recession from December 2007 to June 2009.

“The San Fernando Valley economy appears to be somewhat isolated from these general macroeconomic trends. It is isolated but not immune, ”says the forecast. “Sharply declining corporate investment, largely caused by the trade war, is impacting the San Fernando Valley economy, if not comparable regions.”

The forecast report further states that the current government in Washington D.C. has no commitment to free trade and the resulting significant economic benefits.

“As a result, we are skeptical that any deal with China represents an improvement in the situation that existed before the current trade struggle,” the forecast report said. “The government’s NAFTA replacement, called USMCA, is worse than the status quo. The tariffs are now in effect for so long that it can take years to repair the damage already done.

According to the report, this damage will ultimately be felt.

“The question is not whether these developments will affect the San Fernando Valley economy, but to what extent,” the report said. “We currently claim that the impact will be modest compared to other regions in the United States.”

advertisement