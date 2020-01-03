advertisement

Police say a person was taken to the hospital this morning after shots were fired in Morgan Creek. (Photography files)

Shots were fired in South Surrey, one injured

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of 26th Avenue

Police are in the Morgan Creek neighborhood of South Surrey’s this morning (Friday) after shots were fired, leaving a male with injuries.

According to a news release, the Mounties were notified of an incident in the 15900 block of 26 Avenue just after 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, evidence was found confirming that the shooting had been fired, including a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Officers are canvassing the neighborhood and talking to witnesses to get further information.

The investigation is still in its infancy and officers will be in the area for an indefinite period of time.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Surrey Detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Stoppers Crime at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, referencing file # 2020-1098.

