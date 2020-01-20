advertisement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – An armed security guard shot dead a man suspected of killing a woman and injuring 15 others outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, police said on Monday.

A reason for the attack shortly before midnight Sunday outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge was not immediately clear.

Kansas City police captain David Jackson told reporters that the police found “a chaotic scene”. A man and woman were killed, and police believe the gunman is the dead man, said Jackson. It was unclear whether the shooter was targeting someone in particular, he said.

A spokesperson said that an armed man opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter the bar. Preliminary investigation indicates that an armed security guard killed the gunman, Jackson said.

At least 15 of them went to hospitals for gunshot wounds, police said. It is not known whether all of the injured victims were shot. At least three people are in critical condition, police said.

Also on Sunday, two people were shot and at least five injured in an attack outside a bar in San Antonio, Texas. The alleged shooter was still at large on Monday, police said.

A Facebook post on the 9ine Ultra Lounge page announced Sunday night’s “Sold Out Sunday” event, which seemed to be a celebration of Kansas City chefs. The Chiefs, who are featured in the event illustrations, defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

“This has just tragically ended such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” said Jackson County attorney Jean Peters Baker, referring to the victory. “It’s hard to stay here and talk about this kind of tragedy on one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”

