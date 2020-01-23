advertisement

DANVILLE, Pa. – When administrators in the Danville Area School District questioned students about mental health last year, they kept hearing one thing. Both students and staff found the school day too long.

So administrators have done something about it. The school board voted to shorten the school day from seven and a half hours to six hours and 45 minutes from this fall.

“When we started to look at why, this was one of the issues that we thought would help ease some of that stress,” said Jeremy Winn, director of the Danville High School.

Winn says 35 percent of the students in the Danville Area School District have to do with anxiety, stress or depression.

“I notice it from students. I had a class where there was a group of students who came in after they were in a very difficult class. There were two of them in tears to the point where I couldn’t continue my lesson because of the stress, “said teacher John Keller.

The school day currently starts at 7:30 a.m. Starting this fall, it starts at 8 a.m.

“I’m excited for the later start so I can get more sleep. I think we can do the same on a shorter school day,” Paige Holcolmbe said.

According to administrators, the Danville Area School District currently has the longest school day of all 12 schools in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.

Winn says the average school day of the 12 districts is just over six and a half hours. Parents we spoke to think it’s a good idea.

“My children are sometimes stressed out just by the length of the day and the school work, so I think it’s probably a good thing,” Jake Naylor said.

The school board also reduced the number of credits that students need to graduate from 27 to 24. Administrators tell Newswatch 16 that the changes will not affect academics.

