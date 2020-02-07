advertisement

The concept of shortage of positions is probably more important in fantasy baseball than in all four main sports. From a purely numerical perspective, there are simply more positions for the baseball diamond: nine field positions, starting jugs, relief jugs and closers.

How important is shortage of positions in fantasy baseball? Every year is different and the extent of the shortage of positions ultimately depends on the format of your league.

Let’s examine the shortage of positions for the 2020 season:

position expectations

Each position has a different basic expectation for production. Most fantasy owners would love a .250 / 18/60 season from their starter, but the same stroke line from a first baseman or outfielder would be free agent feed.

If you sort the player statistics of the last year by position, you will get a context to answer the question about the shortage of positions. In a standard league with 10 teams, 10th place for each position (30th place for field players) would be considered the worst starter for a team. Here are the R / AVG. / HR / RBI / SB lines for 10th place in the ESPN Player Rater 2019, sorted by position:

Tom Murphy (C-SEA): 32/273/18/40/2

Anthony Rizzo (1B – CHC): 89 / .293 / 27/94/5

Jose Altuve (2B – HOU): 89 / .298 / 31/74/6

Gleyber Torres (SS-NYY): 96/278/38/90/5

Kris Bryant (3B-CHC): 108/282/31/77/4

Ryan Braun (OF – MIL): 70 / .285 / 22/75/11

All of these lines look very similar. Accordingly, draughtsmen should be confident of choosing their preferred players early on without having to worry about filling out specific positions. You don’t expose yourself to inferior production by waiting for a stroke position to be drawn.

Catcher is the only exception. Unless you’re working out one of the elite options, waiting is probably your best bet, as the majority of the production between players ranked fifth and fifteenth will be very similar. Catchers are more prone to injury, have a lower hit rate and generally beat worse than other position players.

Top 100 breakdown by position

A quick look at the top 100 of the FantasyPros Expert Consensus Rankings shows a variety of outfielders, shortstops and start pitchers. First base, second base, catcher and closer are rather flat at the top.

Here is the breakdown of positions (the total number of players below it exceeds 100 as they are replayers with multiple authorization positions):

31 outfield players

Start 27 pitchers

16 stops

14 Third Basemen

10 First Basemen

10 second bases

4 NO contacts

1 catcher

Remember that this is just an overview of the player rankings. If you play in a standard 10 team league, your first 10 draft picks will likely come from the group of players mentioned above. This is the core of your team as you build the rest of your squad.

Start pitching

I was surprised that there were so many starting pitchers among the top 100 players, especially given the current widespread tradition of designing several starting pitchers early due to the scarcity. With top names like Zack Greinke, Noah Syndergaard, Chris Paddack, Yu Darvish, Luis Severino, Tyler Glasnow, Trevor Bauer and Jose Berrios hovering in the back half of the top 100, you don’t have to feel pressure to pay the premium for Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer. At the beginning of the pitching there are a lot of top pitchings this year and each of these pitchings could be a reliable first or second option for your team.

Final thoughts

While scarcity of positions can affect player ratings, in reality it is better for illustrators to work with the best player method available, especially at the beginning of the design. There are so many unknowns in fantasy baseball – injuries, variance, trades, and even what the rest of your squad will look like – that worrying about a shortage of positions can do more harm than help. You can rely on projections and gut feeling. After all, this will be your fantasy baseball team.

